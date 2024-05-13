back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

VA Tech Commencement Ceremonies Recognize Academic Achievement

0
Graduates listen to commencement remarks from Mehul Sanghani at the University Commencement Ceremony on May 10 in Lane Stadium. Photo by Clark Dehart for Virginia Tech

Thousands of graduates, their families, and friends crowded into Lane Stadium on a breezy, cool Friday morning for the University Commencement Ceremony. Mehul Sanghani, a class of 1998 graduate and CEO and founder of Octo Consulting Group, delivered the commencement address. Five alumni — Willis and Mary Blackwood, Greta Harris, Jim Pearman, and Gladys West — were honored by the university for their support and contributions to their communities.

The university ceremony was one of 20 events to occur in Blacksburg, starting on Wednesday with the Graduate School Commencement, that honored graduates at the associate, bachelor, master, and doctorate levels for all colleges. The Blacksburg events were bookended by ceremonies in Roanoke — on May 4 to honor graduates of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine — and in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area on May 12.

Scroll down to see images from the Graduate School Commencement and University Commencement ceremonies. Congratulations, Hokies!

Watch all spring ceremonies.

Photos by Clark Dehart

+3    

Contact:

Previous article
RANDY HUFF: What Could Have Been A Casual Complaint and Casual Accusation
Next article
SML Antique and Classic Boat Society To Hold Annual Spring Boat Show Saturday June 8th

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

VA Student Win Big in International Competition While Helping NASA Return to Moon

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Two teams of Virginia high school students topped more...

New Freedom Farm To Host Re-Opening Showcase

Community 0
All are welcome to join us for New Freedom...

Steven Bathiche: Inventor, Engineer, Hokie . . .

News 0
Since the turn of the millennium, Steven Bathiche ’97...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.