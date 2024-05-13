VA Tech Commencement Ceremonies Recognize Academic Achievement

Thousands of graduates, their families, and friends crowded into Lane Stadium on a breezy, cool Friday morning for the University Commencement Ceremony. Mehul Sanghani, a class of 1998 graduate and CEO and founder of Octo Consulting Group, delivered the commencement address. Five alumni — Willis and Mary Blackwood, Greta Harris, Jim Pearman, and Gladys West — were honored by the university for their support and contributions to their communities.

The university ceremony was one of 20 events to occur in Blacksburg, starting on Wednesday with the Graduate School Commencement, that honored graduates at the associate, bachelor, master, and doctorate levels for all colleges. The Blacksburg events were bookended by ceremonies in Roanoke — on May 4 to honor graduates of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine — and in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area on May 12.

Scroll down to see images from the Graduate School Commencement and University Commencement ceremonies. Congratulations, Hokies!

Watch all spring ceremonies.

Photos by Clark Dehart