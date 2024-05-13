back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

SML Antique and Classic Boat Society To Hold Annual Spring Boat Show Saturday June 8th

0
(Photo Credit – Nadine Breen)

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will hold their annual Spring Boat Show at the Bridgewater Plaza Condo docks on Saturday June 8th from 10AM until 2PM and is free to the public.

This event is a preview of our major show held in September and a great opportunity to see around a dozen antique and classic boats up close and ask their owners any questions you may have.

For further chapter information check our website www.woodenboats.net  or contact Chapter President Bill Caillet at (757) 408-1241 or email: [email protected] .

Previous article
VA Tech Commencement Ceremonies Recognize Academic Achievement
Next article
Youngkin Prevents Two Tax Increases, Will Sign Record State Budget

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

VA Student Win Big in International Competition While Helping NASA Return to Moon

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Two teams of Virginia high school students topped more...

New Freedom Farm To Host Re-Opening Showcase

Community 0
All are welcome to join us for New Freedom...

Steven Bathiche: Inventor, Engineer, Hokie . . .

News 0
Since the turn of the millennium, Steven Bathiche ’97...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.