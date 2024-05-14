Youngkin Signs Budget Legislation – Praises Bipartisan Support

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed the Virginia state budget bills HB 6001 and HB 6002, bipartisan resolutions for the entire Commonwealth.

“This is an important day for Virginia. While Virginians’ elected officials can sometimes be far apart on policy, today demonstrates and reiterates that we can come together to deliver for the Commonwealth. This budget resolution was empowered by the strength of our labor market, with more Virginians working than ever before and investments by businesses large and small, that have fueled record revenues for the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin.

“It’s enabled us to make historic investments in child care, in behavioral health, in our law enforcement community, in conservation and natural resources, and in education,” Youngkin continued, “including building on the twelve percent raises to our teachers in our first two years, with an additional three percent raise for educators in each of the next two years. I want to thank the General Assembly and especially Chairs Lucas and Torian, the conferees, and leadership from both sides for their unwavering commitment to serving the Commonwealth and investing in our collective priorities that keeps Virginia on a winning path.”

“I am delighted that today Governor Youngkin signed the biennial budget. What you see in this budget is the dedication and collaboration from my colleagues in the House, Senate of Virginia, and the Governor. We came together to pass a budget that works for all families of the Commonwealth,” said Delegate Luke E. Torian, House Appropriations Committee Chair.

“The budgets passed today provide for a stronger Virginia and allows localities, agencies, and institutions to finalize their budgets. We had to accept some compromises, but the Senate will continue towards modernizing our tax code and fund educational opportunities for every student.” said Senator L. Louise Lucas, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair.