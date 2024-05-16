Virginia Tech Student Aims to Open Equine Center for The Deaf

It’s rare for someone to have a clear North Star on their path.

It’s even rarer for a child to have that clarity.

But for Seneca Johnston, a senior in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech has known precisely what she’s wanted to do since she hopped on a horse at 8 years old.

Like most children, she didn’t initially want to go to camp. She wasn’t the most outgoing at that age. But the horses calmed her. “I was always afraid and sought comfort from horses,” she said. “I quickly learned that when I was next to a horse, I was more relaxed and it was easier for me to talk to people. I slowly opened up, and horses are why I became social. I knew I was safe.”

From that young age, she knew what she wanted to do: open an equine center. “I’ve always loved horses, and the idea of combining that with my education in agribusiness seemed like the perfect blend,” said Johnston, who is from Loudoun County.

The motivation to create a deaf-friendly equestrian center came from Johnston’s experiences with the deaf community and her education in American Sign Language (ASL).

When she was a child, before she learned to speak, Johnston’s family laid the groundwork for ASL so that she could be bilingual. “We learned from a set of DVDs my mom got us,” Johnston said. “I really loved it, and we kept up with it. I found out that I needed a language to graduate from high school, so I chose American Sign Language. I learned about the deaf community beyond sign language.”