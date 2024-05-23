back to top
Brothers Young To Play Milepost Music Event At Peaks of Otter

The Brothers Young

Roanoke Bluegrass duo The Brothers Young to play free concert June 9

Milepost Music is bringing live mountain music to Peaks of Otter, located at milepost 85.6 in Bedford, Va. The Brothers Young will play a free outdoor concert from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 9.

The Brothers Young is a bluegrass duo from Roanoke, Va. Brothers Ayden (banjo) and Blane (mandolin) play traditional bluegrass inspired by greats like Flatt and Scruggs, the Stanley Brothers, and Bill Monroe.

Milepost Music concerts are held at Peaks of Otter on the second Sunday of each month in June, July, August, and September.

Upcoming Milepost Music concerts at Peaks of Otter:

  • July 14: The McKenzies

  • Aug. 11: Pete & Ellen Vigour

  • Sept. 8: LP Kelly

Visitors should bring a chair or blanket for seating. Food and drinks are allowed on site, but alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Milepost Music at Peaks of Otter is sponsored by Virginia Humanities and Virginia Folklife Program.

About Milepost Music
Milepost Music is a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service. Milepost Music concerts are held at iconic destinations along the Parkway including Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park/The Bluffs, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville in June,  July, August, and September. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/concert-calendar.

About the Blue Ridge Music Center
The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. It is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

MELIMDA MYERS: Grow Vertically for Added Beauty / Productivity
VMI Places Second in Military Competition

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

