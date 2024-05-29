Roanoke Market Study Supports Up To 67 Affordable Live / Work Units For Artists

In September 2023, Artspace came to Roanoke to conduct a Preliminary Feasibility Visit, the first step on the path to a potential Artspace project.

Artspace is the leading nonprofit developer to the arts in the nation, with over 30 years of experience in multi-use developments centered around long-term affordable live-work space for artists and creatives. They currently operate 58 such properties in 22 states.

BACKGROUND

“ArtspaceROA” is a public-awareness initiative launched in 2023 to aid in the goal of bringing an Artspace project to Roanoke. It has a strong social media presence and growing recognition.

During the course of that visit, Artspace determined that Riverdale was their primary site of interest in Roanoke, and recommended moving to the second step, an Arts Market Study funded by Riverdale Southeast.

The Market Study concluded in March of 2024, and the Artspace team presented a Report of Findings at a public gathering in April.