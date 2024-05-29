back to top
Roanoke Market Study Supports Up To 67 Affordable Live / Work Units For Artists

With input from 815 residents, the recent Artpace study of the Roanoke regional market supports the development of affordable creative and living spaces for artists.

Thank you for your active engagement, asking questions and filling out the survey. We look forward to keeping you in the know as we continue building our community around Roanoke’s unique assets, including a new neighborhood at the foot of Mill Mountain.

