Roanoke Market Study Supports Up To 67 Affordable Live / Work Units For Artists

With input from 815 residents, the recent Artpace study of the Roanoke regional market supports the development of affordable creative and living spaces for artists.
FULL MARKET STUDY NOW AVAILABLE
(117 pages, PDF)
– Download the Survey Celebration Soiree presentation slides
– Download the full Market Study
– Read the write-in responses
– Read the April 19 Cardinal News article
– Read about Roanoke in the Artspace Newsletter
Explore Key Findings
Spread the word!
We’ll keep everyone updated on our next steps.
++ Sign up if you’d like to help us spread the word as an Ambassador.
++ Share this page with the link: www.roanokearts.org/artspace
++ Make sure you’re on the newsletter list for updates.
++ Follow and share us on Facebook and Instagram at @artspace_roa.
Thank you for your active engagement, asking questions and filling out the survey. We look forward to keeping you in the know as we continue building our community around Roanoke’s unique assets, including a new neighborhood at the foot of Mill Mountain.