Roanoke City Celebrates Successful Completion of Landmark Stream Restoration Project

The City of Roanoke has announced the successful completion of its first in-house stream restoration construction project, a vital initiative led by the City’s Stormwater Division. This milestone project focused on a 300-linear-foot section of West Fork, a stream that feeds into Carvins Creek and subsequently Tinker Creek.

The effort spanned five weeks of in-stream work and stands as a testament to the City’s commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

The primary goals of the project were to improve water quality by stabilizing stream banks, reduce sediment, protect the nearby Barnes Road from bank failure, and safeguard habitats for naturally occurring species. The successful completion of this internal project contributing to the overall resilience and sustainability of the area.

Curry McWilliams, Stormwater Civil Engineer and project manager, highlighted the significance of this achievement. “This project showcases the exceptional skill of our equipment operators. Their expertise and dedication made it possible to complete this restoration in-house, saving both time and money for the City. By purchasing the necessary equipment to carry out construction, we not only reduced immediate costs but also ensured that we are better equipped for future projects.”

The stream restoration was funded through a 50/50 matching grant with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality, which underscores the collaborative effort between the City and state organizations to enhance local waterways and infrastructure.

The City says they remain committed to pursuing innovative and cost-effective solutions to protect and enhance its natural resources. This internal stream restoration project is a significant step forward in these efforts, demonstrating the City’s ability to efficiently manage and execute vital environmental projects with its own resources.