Veterinary Hospital Teamwork Helps Dog Survive Toxic Ingestion

For April and Brian Barlow, letting their dogs out to enjoy some outdoor time on their property in Princeton, West Virginia, is just part of their morning routine. March 13 began like any other day. But Chop, their curious Labrador retriever mix, would follow his nose into trouble.

Through attentive veterinary care and an emergency referral to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Chop recovered from neurological intoxication.

About an hour after letting Chop outside, the Barlows looked outside to find the dog standing on the porch, shaking uncontrollably. They immediately brought Chop to their local veterinarian, Michelle Postle at Happy Tails Veterinary Clinic. Chop’s tremors soon progressed to seizures, and he was vomiting violently. When Postle administered antiseizure medication, it wore off in the span of a minute.

Chop was in dire straits. Postle called the Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Veterinary neurologists advised her on doses and medication. Multiple teams worked tirelessly to help Chop beat the odds.

“Not only was it interdepartmental collaboration, but it was collaboration with the veterinary community. If it was not for their vet calling us, there is no question the dog wouldn’t have made it. What she started with taking initiative with stabilization is very much why he is alive today,” said neurology/neurosurgery resident Leanne Jankelunas.

Chop needed intensive treatment at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, but there are no pet ambulances, so the job fell to Chop’s family. The challenge? Chop needed near constant medication to keep the seizures at bay.

While Brian Barlow drove, he had one phone giving him directions to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital and another phone set with a timer. Every 30 seconds, the timer went off and April Barlow gave Chop a dose of anesthetic through an IV.

The family drove like this for an hour and a half until they finally reached the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.