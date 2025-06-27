A surprising ally in the fight against the spotted lanternfly: Ants

Virginia may have a new ally in the fight against one of the most invasive insects threatening trees, crops, and other commodities.

Virginia Tech researchers, led by Assistant Professor Scotty Yang, in the Department of Entomology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, have found a new way to use ants and determine if spotted lanternflies have invaded a new area.

The findings were published in two journal articles in Pest Management Science and Neobiota.

Spotted lanternflies, originally from Asia, have been spreading across parts of the United States since their introduction to the country in 2014, damaging vineyards, ornamental trees, and even backyard gardens. The spotted lanternfly uses its straw-like mouthparts to feed on sap and then leaves behind a sugary substance called honeydew, which not only makes a sticky mess but also contains the insect’s DNA.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Ants love honeydew. They search for it, eat it, bring it back to their nests, and share it with other ants. This connection planted an idea in Yang’s mind: Could these honeydew-collecting ants serve as an early warning system for spotted lanternflies?

Turns out, they can.

Yang, an affiliate with the Virginia Tech Global Change Center‘s Invasive Species Collaborative, found that ants that foraged in areas with spotted lanternflies carried traces of the bugs’ DNA in their bodies — specifically, in the honeydew they’d eaten. By analyzing the ants in a lab, scientists could reliably detect whether spotted lanternflies were present in an area, even if the bugs themselves weren’t spotted directly.

“Ants are nature’s sugar seekers,” Yang said. “If there’s even a tiny drop of honeydew left behind by a spotted lanternfly, ants are likely to find it. They’re constantly on the move, searching for food, and their ability to cover a lot of ground makes them surprisingly effective at picking up traces of the spotted lanternfly.”