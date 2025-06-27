Youngkin Signs Bill to Provide Transportation Flexibility for Rural School Districts

Yesterday, Governor Youngkin signed HB 2720, patroned by Delegate Terry Austin, allowing rural school districts with fewer than 4,500 students to explore alternative student transportation methods. Virginia is now one of ten states to allow this level of flexibility in small school divisions.

“Today we’re breaking down barriers that have limited our communities for far too long,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “House Bill 2720 represents the innovative thinking Virginia needs to ensure every student, regardless of where they live, has access to quality education and extracurricular opportunities. By empowering our local school boards with flexibility and choice, we’re putting students first and allowing communities to find transportation solutions that work best for them.”

This legislation allows qualifying school boards to enter partnerships with community colleges, contract private transportation providers, and utilize ride sharing and carpooling services to supplement traditional school bus routes. These options are crucial for rural districts like Botetourt County, which serves 4,424 students across an expansive and geographically diverse area.

“As someone who has served on the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, I understand the transportation challenges our communities face,” said Delegate Terry Austin. “House Bill 2720 isn’t just about getting kids to school, it’s about opening doors to opportunity. When students can’t get to clubs, sports, or tutoring because of transportation barriers, their potential is limited. This legislation gives our local school boards the tools they need to ensure no child is limited because of where they live.”

The legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, receiving a 96 – 0 vote in the House of Delegates and 36 – 3 vote in the Senate, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to educational innovation.

“We’re implementing thoughtful policy with safeguards and evaluation measures to ensure we’re delivering results for our students and families,” Governor Glenn Youngkin added.

Virginia joins Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Alaska, and Oregon in allowing alternative student transportation methods. Of these states, four allow smaller vehicle transportation options, while five offer grant or reimbursement programs.

The signing ceremony took place at Botetourt County Public Schools, which recently received $1,185,245 in funding from the Virginia Department of Education for the ALL In VA Initiative.

“Better transportation options mean better access to education,” Governor Youngkin continued. “When we remove barriers and empower local decision making, we create opportunities for every Virginia student to succeed. That’s what House Bill 2720 is all about: putting students first.”