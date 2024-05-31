Memorial Day to Labor Day – 100 Deadliest Days on U.S. Roads

As School Winds Down / Summer Break Winds Up, Crashes Involving Teens Increase

School will soon be “out”, and that unfortunately means roadway risks are “in” for the summer for teenage drivers. The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the time period where crash fatalities involving a teen driver historically rise, making those summer days the 100 Deadliest Days of the year.

“Traffic crashes remain one of the leading causes of death for U.S teens between the ages of 16 and 19,” says Morgan Dean, Manager for Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Teens often have a lot of unstructured time in the summer, but don’t have the experience and skills of older drivers. Those factors can often lead to deadly consequences on the road.”

Nationwide, 6,697 people died in teen driver-related summertime crashes between 2013 and 2022. That is nearly half of the total number of those killed in teen-driver crashes for the entire rest of the year. And in 2022 alone, 707 people were killed in these types of crashes – a 10% increase over pre-pandemic 2019.

In Virginia, 151 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers during the 100 deadliest days from 2013 to 2022, representing 33% of all teen-involved vehicle crash fatalities during that 10-year period.