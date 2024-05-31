Local Office on Aging to Host Free Health Fair at Elmwood Park

LOA’s annual event to kick off the summer will be held in downtown Roanoke for the first time.

Join us in downtown Roanoke on Friday, June 7, for the Local Office on Aging’s Celebrating Seniors Health Fair at Elmwood Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring free balance and blood pressure screenings, chair massages, a cornhole tournament with prizes, and live music from the ’50s and ’60s.

Delegate Joe McNamara, Senator David Suetterlein, representatives from AARP, Carilion, LewisGale, Senior Medicare Patrol, Radford University’s College of Nursing and Department of Public Health and Healthcare Leadership, and others will be on-site to offer health screenings and discuss summer wellness for seniors. Food trucks will sell refreshments, and Freedom First’s Scoop ice cream truck will provide free ice cream for attendees.

“This is the first time we’ve planned our annual health fair in downtown Roanoke, and we’re excited to have the opportunity for our seniors to enjoy a stroll in Elmwood Park while getting a chance to learn about the many activities, events, and resources available through LOA and our partners,” said Ron Boyd, President and CEO of the Local Office on Aging. “With so many vendors involved, it’s the perfect place to expand.”

The event is free for seniors. Registration is not required, but seniors who pre-register by May 31 will receive a free two-person emergency kit backpack filled with first aid supplies and non-perishable food while supplies last.