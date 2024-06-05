250th Anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s Purchase of Natural Bridge To Be Celebrated

July 5 marks 250 years since Thomas Jefferson purchased the Natural Bridge, an act that would set the stage for the 200-foot-tall natural wonder to be preserved for all to experience.

To celebrate, Natural Bridge State Park is hosting a special event on July 5, A Bridge to Revolution. Local and state officials, community leaders and historians will discuss what July 5, 1774, meant to a young Thomas Jefferson and the impact his actions had within Rockbridge County and beyond.

A Bridge to Revolution is presented by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250), Natural Bridge State Park, the Rockbridge Historical Society and Lexington & Rockbridge Area Tourism.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a recognition ceremony at the Bridge. Then, Fourth of July cookout-style food will be available for purchase at the Cedar Creek Pavilion starting at noon. Ranger-led programs and presentations by historians and art historians will follow at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Bridge and visitor center.

For the general public, A Bridge to Revolution is free to attend with the purchase of admission to the Bridge. Admission on July 5 will be discounted by $2. You can learn more about the event at virginiastateparks.gov/va250. For more information, please contact the park at 540-254-0795.