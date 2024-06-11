Blue Ridge Parkway Opens Concession Contract Process for Peaks of Otter Lodge / Mabry Mill

Online prospectus details business opportunities for each location

The National Park Service (NPS) is accepting proposals from potential operators at two concession facilities on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Business opportunities at both Peaks of Otter Lodge, located at milepost 86, near Bedford, Virginia, and Mabry Mill Restaurant, located at milepost 176 near Meadows of Dan, Virginia, are outlined online in newly released prospectus documents. Each online prospectus outlines the business opportunity and provides details on how to submit a proposal. Links to each prospectus are available here:

All offers must be received by the NPS no later than 2:00 p.m. ET on August 23, 2024, in order to be evaluated and considered for an award of a concession contract. Printed copies of the prospectuses will not be distributed. Services under the new contracts are expected to begin January 1, 2025, and each new contract will be for a 10-year term.

All questions related to either business opportunity must be submitted in writing to [email protected] . Anyone who plans to submit a proposal in response to this solicitation, including existing concessioners, must notify William Gordon, Commercial Services Specialist, no later than 2:00 p.m. ET on August 5, 2024, by submitting an Intent of Notice to Propose.

The NPS will host a site visit at each location. The site visit for Peaks of Otter will be held on June 26, 2024 and the site visit for Mabry Mill Restaurant will be on June 27, 2024. To attend the site visit, registration is required no later than one week before the scheduled date. To register, please contact Laura Nelson, Blue Ridge Parkway Concessions Specialist, at (828) 348-3407 or [email protected]

Concessions contracts are developed and issued under the authority of the Concessions Management Improvement Act of 1998, P.L. 105-391, and its attending regulations in 36 CFR §51. Concessions contracts are long-term contracts between the National Park Service and a business to provide visitor services that are necessary and appropriate in achieving the mission of the park, including providing for visitor enjoyment. Contracts may involve the use and care of federal facilities and assets.

About Peaks of Otter Lodge

Peaks of Otter Lodge, approximately one hour north of Roanoke, VA, includes a three-building, 63-room lodge overlooking Abbott Lake and Sharp Top Mountain, restaurant, lounge and gift shop, the Country Store located adjacent to the visitor center, and the Sharp Top Store near the NPS operated campground. Visitors to the Lodge and Restaurant enjoy all the Peaks of Otter recreation area has to offer, including an extensive trail system offering the opportunity to hike to the surrounding mountains’ summits, tour the historical landscapes or take a leisurely stroll around Abbott Lake. The scenic bus tour the Existing Concessioner operates takes visitors near the top of Sharp Top Mountain, and many visitors choose to hike down. The Parkway also offers interpretive demonstrations of nearby Johnson Farm, a restored mountain farm, and maintains the Polly Woods’ Ordinary (a historic tavern) adjacent to the Lodge. Visitors use the lodge as a launching point to explore the area, that includes tourist attractions like the Bedford Wine Trail wineries, several local orchards, Poplar Forest (Thomas Jefferson’s plantation), Appomattox Court House National Historic Park, Smith Mountain Lake State Park and the city of Roanoke.

About Mabry Mill Restaurant and Gift Shop

The Mabry Mill Restaurant and Gift Shop offers food and beverage services and a retail store adjacent to historic Mabry Mill. Located at Milepost 176.2, Mabry Mill is one of Blue Ridge Parkway’s most popular visitor attractions due to its rich history and picturesque environment. Facilities at Mabry Mill include the historic gristmill, sawmill and blacksmith shop, which were built shortly after the turn of the 20th century and restored to provide visitors a view of pioneer life in Appalachia. A short trail connects these structures and provides informative exhibits and interpretive displays. Visitor activities at the Mill include demonstrations that showcase old time skills like basket weaving, blacksmithing and apple butter making as well as special events that focus on local music and dancing.