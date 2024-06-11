back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

City of Roanoke Hires Interim City Manager

0
Lydia Patton

Civic leader and educator Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton begins a four-month term as Roanoke’s interim city manager as of Tuesday, June 11.

With more than 30 years of municipal government experience, Patton is currently Executive Manager of the Berkley Group, a Virginia-based consulting firm specializing in serving local governments, school systems, and other public agencies.

As the first woman city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, Patton served as head of more than 17 different departments during her three decades serving the city. As Portsmouth’s city manager, she initiated several neighborhood initiatives, including a citywide property review, the Uptown D2 Planning and Revitalization program, the comprehensive plan, and a significant housing initiative.

Patton said she is honored to serve as interim city manager of the Star City.

“With my broad experience in local government, commitment to excellence, tireless dedication, and willingness to serve others, I look forward to working with Roanoke’s elected leadership, city employees, citizens, businesses, partners, and stakeholders,” Patton said.

Patton holds a Ph.D. from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s degree from the University of Louisville, and a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky State University. A graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia, she also has been an active participant in the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

“I want thank all of our residents for their patience and resilience,” said Trish-White Boyd, City Council member and chair of the personnel committee. “Please know our priority is to make sure that the transition to the interim City Manager is a smooth one with zero impact to our residents or city services. I am confident Dr. Patton will continue to move our eight-time All-America city forward, until such time Council appoints a permanent City Manager.”

White-Boyd said the search for Roanoke’s permanent City Manager is already underway, and updates on the process will be shared as they are available.

Previous article
Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell’s Departure Is Good News
Next article
BOB BROWN: Exercising The Mind

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums’ Announce Artists-In-Residency

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Radford artists L.S. King and Ken Smith will be...

VTC Researcher Helps Discover Underlying Mechanisms Behind Regular Exercise Benefits

News 0
We all know exercise is good.It helps improve overall...

Blue Ridge Parkway Opens Concession Contract Process for Peaks of Otter Lodge / Mabry Mill

Business 0
Online prospectus details business opportunities for each locationThe National...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.