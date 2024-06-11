City of Roanoke Hires Interim City Manager

Civic leader and educator Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton begins a four-month term as Roanoke’s interim city manager as of Tuesday, June 11.

With more than 30 years of municipal government experience, Patton is currently Executive Manager of the Berkley Group, a Virginia-based consulting firm specializing in serving local governments, school systems, and other public agencies.

As the first woman city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, Patton served as head of more than 17 different departments during her three decades serving the city. As Portsmouth’s city manager, she initiated several neighborhood initiatives, including a citywide property review, the Uptown D2 Planning and Revitalization program, the comprehensive plan, and a significant housing initiative.

Patton said she is honored to serve as interim city manager of the Star City.

“With my broad experience in local government, commitment to excellence, tireless dedication, and willingness to serve others, I look forward to working with Roanoke’s elected leadership, city employees, citizens, businesses, partners, and stakeholders,” Patton said.

Patton holds a Ph.D. from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s degree from the University of Louisville, and a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky State University. A graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia, she also has been an active participant in the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

“I want thank all of our residents for their patience and resilience,” said Trish-White Boyd, City Council member and chair of the personnel committee. “Please know our priority is to make sure that the transition to the interim City Manager is a smooth one with zero impact to our residents or city services. I am confident Dr. Patton will continue to move our eight-time All-America city forward, until such time Council appoints a permanent City Manager.”

White-Boyd said the search for Roanoke’s permanent City Manager is already underway, and updates on the process will be shared as they are available.