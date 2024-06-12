back to top
Ferrum Bluegrass Jam Performance to Be Broadcast on PBS

On Monday night during the weekly Bluegrass Jam at the Leo Scott Pavilion, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) came to film the live music and dancing at Ferrum College. The group of musicians was led by Emily Blankenship-Tucker, Director of Appalachia Music at Ferrum and many local musicians, current students Django Burgess, Ahna Tyree, and Stewart Werner, and alums TJ Baker and Jacob Wilson.

Appalachian Music at Ferrum College has turned the BRIM into the place to be on Monday nights in Franklin County with weekly Monday-Night music jam sessions, starting at 7 p.m. Students, faculty, staff, and community members gather for this weekly event to celebrate the deep roots of Appalachian music by making and enjoying old-time bluegrass, gospel, and country music. The Appalachian music program began in 2020 to highlight the heritage of the region.

“It’s wonderful to see members of our campus and the community come together to showcase the talents of the people nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Always happy to welcome friends home to Ferrum College President Dr. Mirta Martin

VT Research Details Economic / Nutritional Impact of Global Recreational Inland Fishing
Two Virginia Students Earn Top Honors in International Aviation Art Contest

