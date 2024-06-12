Virginia Land Conservation Foundation Opens $13.5 Million Grant Round

The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is now accepting applications for $13.5 million in land conservation grants.

The foundation, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, provides grants to support conservation in the following categories: farmland preservation, forestland preservation, historic area preservation, natural area preservation, and open spaces and parks.

A total of $16 million for fiscal year 2025 was approved in the state budget adopted in May. Of that amount, $4 million automatically goes to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, leaving $12 million for VLCF grants. Another $1.5 million from interest and previously awarded VLCF projects that came in under budget or have been withdrawn was added to that amount.

The program provides 50-50 matching grants for localities and nonprofit conservation entities. State agencies and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes may receive 100%.

The deadline to apply is by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

A virtual workshop for potential applicants is planned. Details about the workshop, the grant manual and application are posted at www.dcr.virginia.gov/vlcf.

In Nov. 2023, the board awarded a record $14.7 million for the fiscal year 2024 grant round to fund 29 conservation projects and protect a record 55,575 acres of land across the commonwealth.

Highlights of projects funded over the past 25 years can be viewed on this interactive map.

VLCF board members are appointed by the Governor, Senate and House of Delegates. The board includes the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, who serves as chair, and the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. DCR provides staff support to the board.