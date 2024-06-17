Ray Judd’s Music in The Park to Be Held at Smith Mountain Lake State Park

Smith Mountain Lake State Park will welcome Moneta-based band Common Ground to the beach pavilion stage on June 22, from 8 to 10 p.m. The performance is the second installment of the annual four-part Ray Judd’s Music in the Park series.

The June 22 evening of bluegrass also features a performance by the Old Dominion Cloggers, a dance group from Martinsville. Hot dogs, ice cream, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tickets to Ray Judd’s Music in the Park cost $7. This fee includes parking. Admission for children 12 and under is free. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs.

Ray Judd’s Music in the Park is presented by Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park. The final two installments of the series, featuring The Friday Nite Band with performances by the Old Dominion Cloggers, will be held on July 27 and Aug. 24.

To learn more, please contact the park at 540-297-6066 or go to virginiastateparks.gov/events.