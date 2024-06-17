“If I Could Talk to the Animals” Mill Mountain to Host Inaugural Dr. Zoolittle Day

Have you ever wanted to be a veterinarian? Do you want to learn more about animals and how to take care of them? Get ready for an adventure in animal care and veterinary fun at Mill Mountain Zoo’s first ever Dr. Zoolittle Day. This Saturday, June 15th, from 10am to 4pm. Come learn about what it takes to care for our unique animals and meet local veterinary professionals.

Dr. Zoolittle Day promises a day filled with crafts, games, and keeper chats that bring the world of veterinary medicine to life. Local animal clinics and their talented staff will be on hand to showcase their skills, perform demonstrations, and share fascinating insights into animal care. It’s a perfect opportunity for young aspiring veterinarians to get a behind-the-scenes look at the veterinary sciences.

Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal friend for a special health check-up. Local veterinarians will be on hand to make sure your cuddly companions are in tip-top shape. If you can’t bring your friend with you, you can adopt an animal in need of a good home from our “adoption center”.

“We’re thrilled to host this unique event at Mill Mountain Zoo,” said Niki Voudren, Executive Director of Mill Mountain Zoo. “Dr. Zoolittle Day is all about fostering a love of animal care and conservation in a fun and unique way. We are always looking to find new ways to inspire children and their families to connect with wildlife and learn how to protect it.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 10am – 4pm

Location: Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke, VA

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.mmzoo.org