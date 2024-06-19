SML Antique and Classic Boat Society Holds Spring Show

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its spring boat show at the Bridgewater Plaza Docks.

Visitors took advantage of this opportunity to check out 15 antique boats and ask questions of their owners. This spring show is a preview of our major show of around 50 boats to be held on September 14th at Goodhue Boat Co. – Blackwater (formerly Crazy Horse Marina) from 10AM to 4PM. The groups September show is free to the public and will benefit local charities.

For further chapter information check their website www.woodenboats.net or contact Chapter President Bill Caillet at (757) 408-1241 or email: [email protected]