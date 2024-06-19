back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

SML Antique and Classic Boat Society Holds Spring Show

0
2024 ACBS SML Spring Boat Show - Photo Credit John Seal (

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its spring boat show at the Bridgewater Plaza Docks.

Visitors took advantage of this opportunity to check out 15 antique boats and ask questions of their owners.  This spring show is a preview of our major show of around 50 boats to be held on September 14th at Goodhue Boat Co. – Blackwater (formerly Crazy Horse Marina) from 10AM to 4PM.  The groups September show is free to the public and will benefit local charities.

2024 ACBS SML Spring Picnic – Photo Credit Steve Miller

For further chapter information check their website  www.woodenboats.net  or contact Chapter President Bill Caillet at (757) 408-1241 or email: [email protected]

Previous article
BOB BROWN: The Law of Love

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

BOB BROWN: The Law of Love

Columnists 0
“Love” means many things to many people. Like other...

RANDY HUFF: Life, Love and Our Search For Meaning

Columnists 0
Life is a bank of memories that pays priceless...

Miss Virginia 2024 To Be Crowned in Roanoke June 25th- 29th

News 0
Miss Virginia is a title of honor, accomplishment, service,...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.