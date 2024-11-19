Youngkin Issues Statement Endorsing Earle-Sears for Governor / Miyares for Re-election as Attorney General

Govenor Youngkin issued the following statement of endorsement: “I am proud to announce my endorsement of Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears for Governor and Attorney General Jason Miyares for re-election as Attorney General, following Attorney General Miyares’ announcement that he would seek re-election. In 2021 Winsome, Jason, and I ran as a team and we have served Virginians as a team. In 2025, Winsome and Jason will once again lead the Republican team as candidates for Governor and Attorney General. Both have been indispensable partners to advance our shared, commonsense conservative policies that have made Virginia the best state in America for business, backed the blue and cracked down on crime, stood strong for our military and veterans, and transformed education by raising teacher pay, re-establishing academic excellence, and empowering parents in their child’s education and life. Winsome has been an outstanding Lt. Governor, and she will be a great Governor. She has been an outspoken advocate for commonsense conservative principles and policies, a passionate voice for our military and veterans, and a relentless advocate for educational freedom and economic opportunity. She brings the fighting spirit of a Marine to the office every single day. As Attorney General, Jason vigorously defends the laws of the Commonwealth, stands with law enforcement every single day while leading our shared fight to end the free flow of opioids and fentanyl into our communities, and has been a constant advocate for victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. He has never backed down when it comes to standing up for Virginians. He is an exceptional Attorney General. Since we took office together in 2022, we have delivered on our promises to strengthen the Spirit of Virginia by lowering the cost of living, jumpstarting job growth, empowering parents, keeping our communities safe, and making government work for Virginians. There could not be a better team to carry on our success for Virginians for the next four years.”