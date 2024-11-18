Microporous To Invest $1.35 Billion and Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Pittsylvania County

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Microporous LLC, a leading manufacturer of battery separators, will invest $1.35 billion to establish a new manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County. The company will develop two phases of the project on Lot 1 of the Southern Virginia Megasite, each facility phase being approximately 500,000 square feet. Lot 2 of the Megasite is anticipated to be under consideration for future expansion. This project will create 2,015 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project. “This historic $1.35 billion investment by Microporous in Pittsylvania County marks a new chapter in Virginia’s incredible advanced manufacturing story,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This project not only brings over 2,000 new jobs to Southside Virginia, but also positions the Commonwealth at the forefront of our nation’s resurgence in manufacturing. Microporous’ decision to establish their new facility here underscores Virginia’s competitive advantages and our commitment to leading the way in innovative industries.” Microporous, headquartered in Piney Flats, Tennessee, is a manufacturer, developer, and marketer of battery separators and engineered materials. The company plans to build on its core strength of lead battery separators, expanding into battery separators for lithium-ion batteries which are used in electric vehicle, energy storage systems, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. “The decision by Microporous to locate in the Southern Virginia Megasite demonstrates the transformative power of strategic long-term economic development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This investment will undoubtedly catalyze growth in the region’s advanced manufacturing sector and strengthen Virginia’s position in the rapidly evolving battery technology industry. We’re proud to welcome Microporous to the Commonwealth and look forward to supporting their success.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission (MEI Commission) to secure the project for Virginia. Microporous will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $60.6 million based on an investment of more than $1.3 billion and the creation of jobs estimated to be in excess of 2,000, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, which has invested nearly $35 million in the Southern Virginia Megasite since 2008, approved up to $25 million in low-interest financing to bring major natural gas service to the project. Additionally, the company is eligible to apply for state grants from the The Port of Virginia. “With the new facility in Berry Hill, Microporous is taking a major step toward the future of energy storage technology,” said Microporous CEO John Reeves.“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Department of Energy, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Pittsylvania County, and the City of Danville for their incredible support and collaboration in making this project possible. Microporous is dedicated to developing the local workforce, investing in the community to improve opportunities for the local economy, and creating a better tomorrow for everyone.” “Microporous’ selection of Pittsylvania County is a massive win for Southside and the entire Commonwealth,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner. “This investment was made possible in part by a $100 million award courtesy of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I was proud to help negotiate. This new manufacturing facility will not only create over 2,000 good-paying jobs but will also help to continue to position Virginia as the advanced manufacturing hub of the United States. I look forward to welcoming Microporous to the Commonwealth and to working together for years to come.” “Microporous’ billion-dollar investment in Pittsylvania County will bring more than 2,000 jobs into Virginia’s 5th District,” said Congressman Bob Good. “Their choice to locate a battery separator manufacturing facility here reflects the strength of our regional commitment to economic growth, and the employees, their families, and the surrounding communities will all benefit.” “I am thrilled to see Microporous choose Pittsylvania County for this groundbreaking investment. The creation of over 2,000 jobs and the expansion of advanced manufacturing in our region is a major victory for our community and highlights the strength of Southern Virginia’s workforce and infrastructure,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “This project will not only boost our local economy but also create new opportunities for families across the region to thrive for years to come. I look forward to supporting Microporous as they grow and succeed here in the Commonwealth.” “It is with great pleasure and excitement that we welcome Microporous to the Southern Virginia Megasite and Pittsylvania County. I want to credit our economic development team, the Regional Industrial Facility Authority and the City of Danville with facilitating this announcement,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Darrell Dalton. “Microporous brings a new level of technological advancement to our business community as well as high paying jobs that offer another opportunity for our young people to remain and raise families in and near their hometowns. Microporous will also provide the County with added revenue to better serve our citizens. We look forward to many years of Microporous’ growth and success and Pittsylvania County is honored to be part of that journey.” “This announcement of the first tenant in the Southern Virginia Megasite represents years of collaboration, hard work, and determination between Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, our state representatives, and regional partners,” said Tunstall District Supervisor and Chair of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority Vic Ingram. “A U.S.-headquartered company, Microporous will bring more than 2,000 high paying, highly skilled jobs to Pittsylvania County and the entire Southside region, providing a substantial boost to the economy in a multitude of ways. We are thrilled that Microporous decided to locate at Berry Hill, as their investment will highlight the advantages to the Megasite, and signal to other businesses and corporations that Pittsylvania County is a great place to do business.” “This is a significant addition to Virginia’s corporate community and investment in Pittsylvania County from what we hope will be a big user of The Port of Virginia,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen Edwards. “Microporous has a lot of work ahead of it and the port is ready to help this company succeed, grow, and move its products to markets around the globe. Our team is looking forward to collaborating with Microporous so the company can take full advantage of the port and the benefits it offers in terms of access to the world.” Support for Microporous’ job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.