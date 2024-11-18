UVA Psychiatrist: ‘To Selflessly Love Others is Challenging But Necessary for Survival’

In his immensely topical book for our time, Kindness, Dignity, and Respect: Kind Ways to Dignify, Respect, and Love One Another, Dr. Robert S. Brown shares actual case histories of how lives are measurably improved when people treat each other with kindness, dignity and respect, even when they have different views of life, gender, race, ethnicity, education or religion.

“On the macro level, we often hear ‘we are a divided nation,’ an undeniable fact, but on the micro level, the ill-defined suffering such a divided nation inflicts upon its people needs our attention,” Dr. Brown said. “Learning to selflessly love others is proving to be challenging but essential if we are to survive.”

Kindness, Dignity, and Respect is Dr. Brown’s Christian testimony, as he traces his own life trajectory from his humble beginnings to achieving his dream of becoming a soldier. He went on to graduate from the University of Virginia Medical School and became a psychiatrist focused on PTSD in soldiers.

Throughout his extraordinary life and career, he remained grounded in his unwavering faith, and says he found no greater remedy for life’s inevitable cycles of despair and hopelessness than the authentic love shown to humanity through the life of Jesus carefully recorded in the Bible.

“It is not easy to love God whom we have not seen with our eyes, and just as challenging to love our neighbors we sometimes do not want to see,” Dr. Brown said. “I believe the very first steps, like the steps of an infant learning to walk, in loving our neighbors, so badly needed today, is to begin by treating all others with kindness, dignity and respect … expecting nothing in return.”

Woven with true stories and scriptures that embody the essence of what it means to be kind and respectful, and to treat others with dignity, Kindness, Dignity, and Respect provides readers with a detailed blueprint for living a life of compassion toward all humanity.

“No matter how difficult or simple it may seem, try to fulfill God’s commandments, treat others with kindness, dignity and respect,” Dr. Brown added. “It is the proven way to a flourishing life and world peace.”

About the Author

A Christian since age 12, Dr. Robert S. Brown was a professor and psychiatrist for 45 years, practicing until he was 85. He earned four degrees from the University of Virginia and was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education, both at UVA. Board Certified in Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry, he taught Forensic Psychiatry at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He spent 24 years in the Army Reserve and treated soldiers with PTSD for 11 years. Dr. Brown is the author of eight books. At 93, he is blessed with a marriage soon to be 71 years, four children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. For more information about Dr. Robert S. Brown, please visit www.meaningfulwordswork.com.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C5P9TVXG

Kindness, Dignity, and Respect: Kind Ways to Dignify, Respect, and Love One Another

Paperback: ‎261 pages

ISBN-13: ‎979-8394287695

Available from Amazon.com