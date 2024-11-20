Explore a Virginia State Park and Opt Outside on Thanksgiving Weekend

Virginia State Parks will participate in the annual #OptOutside event to encourage people to take a break from indoor activities and opt to spend time outdoors instead. The campaign will run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at all Virginia State Parks.

Park guests of all ages can partake in self-guided and ranger-led activities to create unique Thanksgiving memories. Guests are encouraged to hike, bike or have a picnic with Thanksgiving leftovers while enjoying a wonderful experience at one of Virginia’s 43 state parks.

Consider one of these activities:

Wilderness Survival School, Beach Safari or a night hike at First Landing

Self-Guided Family Scavenger Hunt at Sweet Run

Jr. Ranger activities at Belle Isle (Lancaster), Claytor Lake, Sky Meadows, Smith Mountain Lake and Staunton River

Echolocation Exploration at Twin Lakes

Smoke and S’mores or a history hike at Machicomoco

Fairy Stone Hunt and Workshop at Fairy Stone

Owl Prowl at Claytor Lake

Wandering the Wetlands at James River

For a complete list of Virginia State Parks Opt Outside activities, visit virginiastateparks.gov/events.