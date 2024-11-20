Explore a Virginia State Park and Opt Outside on Thanksgiving Weekend

Virginia State Parks will participate in the annual #OptOutside event to encourage people to take a break from indoor activities and opt to spend time outdoors instead. The campaign will run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at all Virginia State Parks.
Park guests of all ages can partake in self-guided and ranger-led activities to create unique Thanksgiving memories. Guests are encouraged to hike, bike or have a picnic with Thanksgiving leftovers while enjoying a wonderful experience at one of Virginia’s 43 state parks.
Consider one of these activities:
- Wilderness Survival School, Beach Safari or a night hike at First Landing
- Self-Guided Family Scavenger Hunt at Sweet Run
- Jr. Ranger activities at Belle Isle (Lancaster), Claytor Lake, Sky Meadows, Smith Mountain Lake and Staunton River
- Echolocation Exploration at Twin Lakes
- Smoke and S’mores or a history hike at Machicomoco
- Fairy Stone Hunt and Workshop at Fairy Stone
- Owl Prowl at Claytor Lake
- Wandering the Wetlands at James River
For a complete list of Virginia State Parks Opt Outside activities, visit virginiastateparks.gov/events.