Virginia Museum of History & Culture Offers Roundup of Stories

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has a million stories to tell across their 250,000 square feet and 9 million objects. Here are a few currently being told . . .

The first major exhibition in the nation commemorating America’s 250th Anniversary : “Give Me Liberty” opens at VMHC in March 2025, more than a year ahead of commemorations at other museums across the country. This is VA250’s only official museum exhibition in this time frame and will serve as a model for other states on how to tell the story of all of America’s history—not just the war that led to the founding. In addition to being displayed at the museum in Richmond, a low-cost, easy to install version of this exhibition will be on view in community centers and libraries across more than 50 Virginia communities.

Civic Connects : The national, first-of-its-kind program provides middle school teachers with lesson plans, interactive slides, classroom activities and opportunities for onsite educators, subject matter experts and special museum experiences.

"Traveling Bricks:" On view now, this exhibition made entirely of LEGO bricks features a special section showcasing Richmond landmarks created by local students.

"Virginia and the Vietnam War:" Opening November 23, this exhibition is available both onsite at VMHC and online and shares personal stories told by Virginians.

Opening November 23, this exhibition is available both onsite at VMHC and online and shares personal stories told by Virginians. Long-term exhibitions “The Lost Cause: Myths, Monuments & Murals” is a detailed, even-handed exploration of the Lost Cause narrative, including the Robert E. Lee statue removed from the US Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. “The Story of Virginia:” The exhibition interprets 16,000 years of Virginia history and features more than 500 artifacts, maps, letters and diaries from VMHC’s 9-million-object collection. “Our Commonwealth:” Complementary to “The Story of Virginia,” this exhibition amplifies the stories of Virginia’s five regions over time.

Newly minted Virginia-themed holiday shopping catalog : VMHC’s gift shop offers a carefully curated selection of unique products. Find featured items in the new holiday shopping catalog and make a purchase that helps support the Museum’s mission of preserving history and culture.

Certified Autism Center: In January 2025, VMHC will be officially designated as a Certified Autism Center, recognizing its ongoing work to provide engaging opportunities for neurodiverse and other communities.