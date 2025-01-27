Zaxbys celebrates grand opening of new Rocky Mount, Virginia, location

ATLANTA — January 21, 2025 — Saucy chicken chain ™ is celebrating the opening of its newest location in Rocky Mount, Virginia. Located at 800 Tanyard Rd., the new Zaxbys is owned and operated by Kevin, Ryan, and Malcolm Schweiker of RM Chicken LLC. It will be open for dine-in and drive-thru service starting on Monday, January 27.

“We are excited and grateful to bring Zaxbys to the Rocky Mount community. The whole town has been very welcoming to us,” said Kevin Schweiker, owner of the new Rocky Mount Zaxbys location. “At Zaxbys we pride ourselves in offering delicious Chicken Fingerz, Zalads, wings, sandwiches, and more. We believe in having a family friendly environment whether you dine in, drive-thru, or take out through the Zaxbys app.”

Spanning 2,752 square feet, the new Zaxbys is equipped with 62 seats for dine-in guests, as well as a drive-thru for expedited service. The new location’s Modern Farmhouse design features prominent branding with Zaxbys signature colors, logo, and sauce medallions, as well as a cohesive brand story showcased through vibrant elements and sauce-inspired art. Customers may also order ahead online via and through the Zaxbys app for curbside pickup. The app is available for download on and the . Ordering for delivery is also available directly through the app, as well as through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats.

Zaxbys serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz™ and wings tossed in a variety of bold and spicy sauces, as well as its wildly popular and . Most recently, Zaxbys is celebrating the return of its fan-favorite limited-time offer the *. A saucy twist on the iconic Philadelphia classic, Zaxbys Chicken Philly is packed with your choice of three hand-breaded chopped Chicken Fingerz™ or a sliced marinated grilled filet on a toasted hoagie roll smothered in melted White American cheese and topped with sautéed peppers and onions, plus creamy garlic aioli.

RM Chicken LLC. currently owns three additional locations in Virginia. To help build the newest location, they contracted local company Deskins Inc. The new restaurant is expected to provide up to 60 new employment opportunities. Interested applicants may apply via to apply for all available positions.

*Zaxbys Chicken Philly is available at participating locations while supplies last. Prices and participation may vary.