Virginia Tech Transportation Institute targets human trafficking in new campaign

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute is now trying to prevent a different type of traffic.

“Transportation plays a significant role in the human trafficking cycle and can play a key role in disrupting it,” said Erin Mabry, the project’s principal investigator and senior research associate at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. “We are excited to launch this campaign and leverage our connections across the transportation industry with fleets, government, law enforcement, and other organizations to raise awareness of human trafficking and the role transportation plays in it.”

Highway Heroes, the institute’s first human trafficking outreach project, aims to provide the trucking and transportation communities with a one-stop website for educational resources related to human trafficking. This includes what to look for, how to effectively respond and report, as well as industry and parent-specific guides for identifying indicators of trafficking.

Additionally, the institute research team oversaw the creation of printed materials that will be displayed at all 41 Virginia Department of Transportation-operated roadside rest stops and a growing number of privately owned truck stops.

To kick off this effort, Mabry brought together representatives from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia State Police, Virginia Trucking Association, and the New Kent Sheriff’s Office for a public event on Jan. 17.

Since 2010, January has been officially declared National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by the White House.

To inform the development of the campaign, Mabry and the institute team conducted over 35 hours of interviews over eight months with truck fleets and drivers, travel plaza staff, human trafficking training providers, social service providers, law enforcement, and survivors of human trafficking. The team plans to evaluate the outreach tactics to help guide the development of future materials. The project is funded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

While Highway Heroes’ primary focus is empowering the trucking community and other frequent highway users, Mabry said many indicators of human trafficking also might be observed by everyday travelers. Some of those signs include:

Appearing anxious, scared, or worried

Avoiding eye contact, hesitant to speak, or not responding for themselves when spoken to

Signs of physical abuse or neglect

Inappropriate dress, disheveled appearance, or poor hygiene

With an overbearing companion who may also have possession of the individual’s important documents such as personal identification, driver’s license, or passport

Nervous or fearful of law enforcement

Having a limited amount of money or funds limited to a specific form, such as gift cards

A single indicator may not mean a person is experiencing trafficking, but multiple indicators could be an indication of trafficking. If concerned, the research team strongly advises individuals to not approach the potential trafficker or victim, and instead do the following: