LewisGale Medical Center announces $25,000 grant to United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Caption: This morning, HCA Healthcare’s Christopher Finley, associate vice president of community engagement, presented a ceremonial check to the United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. From left: Abby Hamilton, UWVBR president and CEO; Leigh Gathings, LewisGale Regional Health System Behavioral Health vice president; Christopher Finley, HCA Healthcare associate vice president of community engagement; Shayne Dwyer, LewisGale Regional Health System manager of communications and community engagement; Cheryl Mosley, UWVBR vice president of Community Impact; and Teresa Hamilton Hall, LewisGale Regional Health System director of communications and community engagement.

SALEM, Va. (Jan. 29, 2025) — LewisGale Medical Center today announced a $25,000 grant award through the HCA Healthcare Foundation to United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The funding will enhance three of the agency’s priority initiatives, including its Healthy Roanoke Valley Community Resource Hub, the Behavioral Health Academy and healthcare career pathways.

The grant award is focused on opening doors to healthcare career options and fostering a more inclusive healthcare framework that empowers individuals to build sustainable careers while addressing critical community health needs.

This funding will directly support the regional impact of United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Community Resource Hub by providing essential trainings, professional development opportunities and empowerment programs for those interested in pursuing medical careers. It will also help raise awareness and advocacy for the important work that community health workers do to improve health access across our communities.

“LewisGale Medical Center has been a longstanding partner of the United Way and we are grateful for the donation from the HCA Healthcare Foundation as we continue working together toward sustainable, long-term community health and well-being,” said Cheryl Mosley, vice president, Community Impact. “These funds will help us create a legacy of healthier, more accessible communities where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

The grant is part of the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a $75 million community impact fund supporting innovative initiatives focused on addressing high-priority community needs and health access.

“United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge shares our commitment to transforming the future of community health by expanding access and building pathways to rewarding healthcare careers,” said Collin McLaughlin, chief executive officer of LewisGale Medical Center. “Collectively, we’ll address gaps in mental wellness, healthcare access and workforce readiness.”

BOB BROWN: The Cost of Untamed Anger

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

