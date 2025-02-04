Hokies are collecting data in some of the hardest to reach places

During hurricane season, which typically lasts from June to November, you’ll find Rebecca Keller ‘18 and Thomas Smith ‘18 flying hurricane missions for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunters.

“When I tell someone I’m a hurricane hunter, their first reaction is always like ‘you do what?’” Keller said. “I just explain that I’m the one who gathers the data in the back of the plane while we’re flying through the storm.”

The Hurricane Hunters help forecasters make accurate predictions during a hurricane and help hurricane researchers achieve a better understanding of storm processes, improving their forecast models. Smith first learned about the Hurricane Hunters while majoring in meteorology.

“One day, some guy visited our class dressed in a flight suit and told us about how he flew into hurricanes,” he recalled. “I was hooked. It’s very easy for people to go throughout their lives and not really realize that this sort of job exists.”

Into the eye of the storm

During hurricane missions, Keller releases devices called dropwindsondes, each equipped with sensors to capture critical data on the storm, including pressure, humidity, temperature, wind direction, and wind speed. Deployed via parachute, dropwindsondes allow onboard meteorologists to immediately begin processing the data, which is transmitted to the National Hurricane Center for crucial prediction updates.