Dorothy McCargo Freeman receives Virginia 4-H Emerald Clover Award for lifelong commitment to youth

She spent the first 27 years of her hall of fame career in Virginia, serving as a 4-H Extension agent in Portsmouth and Chesapeake; a program leader in the Southeast, Northern, and Eastern districts of Virginia; and a district director in the Central and Eastern districts. From 1995 until her retirement form Virginia Tech in 2003, she served as an Extension specialist, leading programs for at-risk youths, workforce training, reducing substance abuse in rural communities, funding urban programs, and ensuring that all young people, regardless of background, have access to the life-changing opportunities 4-H provides.

Freeman then embarked upon a rewarding late-career post at the University of Minnesota as an assistant Extension director, state 4-H leader, and associate dean of the Extension Center for Youth Development. Her ability to inspire staff and create collaborative partnerships led to the development of the GROW GREEN initiative, resulting in a 38 percent increase in 4-H participation in Minnesota.

After retiring from Minnesota, Freeman continued to serve with the National 4-H Council, where she led the effort to develop the National 4-H Diversity Strategic Plan and the True Leaders in Equity Institute.

Freeman held numerous volunteer leadership roles, including president of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HYDP), co-chair of the 2002 NAE4-HA National Conference, and chair of the Joint Council of Extension Professionals. Her work in these capacities helped shape 4-H’s national programming and broadened its impact.

Her exceptional contributions to 4-H have earned her the Ruby Distinguished Service Award from Epsilon Sigma Phi, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Twenty Year Service Award, and distinguished service awards from both NAE4-HYDP and Epsilon Sigma Phi, along with special recognition for her role in organizing the First African, African-American Summit in Côte d’Ivoire.

Currently, Freeman serves as president of the Airfield 4-H Educational Center board of directors in Virginia, where she leads fundraising efforts and helps with leadership searches.

“Dr. Freeman has made an indelible mark on 4-H that will continue to inspire and empower generations of young people to come,” said Jeremy Johnson, state 4-H leader and associate director for youth programs with Virginia Cooperative Extension. “She has had a profound personal impact on my growth and development, and on countless colleagues in Virginia and across the nation. Through her tireless dedication, Dr. Freeman has ensured that 4-H remains a lasting beacon of opportunity, development, and empowerment for youth everywhere.”