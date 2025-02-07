Dorothy McCargo Freeman receives Virginia 4-H Emerald Clover Award for lifelong commitment to youth

Dorothy McCargo Freeman M.S. ’84, Ph.D. ’01, a visionary 4-H leader and tireless advocate for youth, was presented with the Virginia 4-H Emerald Clover Award at Virginia 4-H’s “Evening with 4-H” celebration, held Jan. 23 in Richmond. The award is presented annually to an individual who has shown exceptional and sustained commitment to the growth and success of Virginia’s 4-H youth programs.
“I am both honored and humbled to be the 2025 recipient of the Virginia 4-H Emerald Clover Award,” Freeman said. “There is no greater reward than to be recognized by the system that nurtured my development. I gained my understanding of positive youth development in my home state of Virginia, where I applied these principles with youth, adult volunteers and staff, and in leadership opportunities within the state and nationally.”
Freeman’s impact on 4-H is far-reaching, with a legacy spanning more than 40 years in Virginia and across the United States. Her passion for the program, commitment to innovation, and dedication to reaching diverse and underserved audiences have significantly expanded the impact of 4-H across Minnesota, Virginia, and the entire nation. Her accomplishments recently earned her induction into the National 4-H Hall of Fame.
She spent the first 27 years of her hall of fame career in Virginia, serving as a 4-H Extension agent in Portsmouth and Chesapeake; a program leader in the Southeast, Northern, and Eastern districts of Virginia; and a district director in the Central and Eastern districts. From 1995 until her retirement form Virginia Tech in 2003, she served as an Extension specialist, leading programs for at-risk youths, workforce training, reducing substance abuse in rural communities, funding urban programs, and ensuring that all young people, regardless of background, have access to the life-changing opportunities 4-H provides.
Freeman then embarked upon a rewarding late-career post at the University of Minnesota as an assistant Extension director, state 4-H leader, and associate dean of the Extension Center for Youth Development. Her ability to inspire staff and create collaborative partnerships led to the development of the GROW GREEN initiative, resulting in a 38 percent increase in 4-H participation in Minnesota.
After retiring from Minnesota, Freeman continued to serve with the National 4-H Council, where she led the effort to develop the National 4-H Diversity Strategic Plan and the True Leaders in Equity Institute.
Freeman held numerous volunteer leadership roles, including president of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HYDP), co-chair of the 2002 NAE4-HA National Conference, and chair of the Joint Council of Extension Professionals. Her work in these capacities helped shape 4-H’s national programming and broadened its impact.
Her exceptional contributions to 4-H have earned her the Ruby Distinguished Service Award from Epsilon Sigma Phi, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Twenty Year Service Award, and distinguished service awards from both NAE4-HYDP and Epsilon Sigma Phi, along with special recognition for her role in organizing the First African, African-American Summit in Côte d’Ivoire.
Currently, Freeman serves as president of the Airfield 4-H Educational Center board of directors in Virginia, where she leads fundraising efforts and helps with leadership searches.
“Dr. Freeman has made an indelible mark on 4-H that will continue to inspire and empower generations of young people to come,” said Jeremy Johnson, state 4-H leader and associate director for youth programs with Virginia Cooperative Extension. “She has had a profound personal impact on my growth and development, and on countless colleagues in Virginia and across the nation. Through her tireless dedication, Dr. Freeman has ensured that 4-H remains a lasting beacon of opportunity, development, and empowerment for youth everywhere.”