Friendship Richfield Living Receives Valentine’s Day Gift of Baby Dolls and Puppies for Memory Care Residents

SALEM, VA – It’s a boy! And a girl! And a puppy? Friendship Richfield Living is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special delivery of 40 life-like baby dolls and eight life-like puppies for its residents in memory care.

Friendship Richfield Living was chosen as a recipient of the Pearl’s Memory Babies program for 2025. This esteemed program selects communities to receive a complimentary collection of lifelike baby dolls, designed to provide comfort and companionship to individuals living with dementia.

On February 13, Friendship Richfield Living will host a celebratory “Adoption Day” where the life-like baby dolls and puppies will be introduced to residents in memory care.

“We are incredibly grateful to Pearl’s Memory Babies for selecting our community,” said April Morris, administrator at Joseph C. Thomas Center, Friendship Richfield Living’s memory care community. “Doll therapy has been shown to provide numerous benefits for our residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia. We’re excited to see how these precious dolls and pups will bring great joy and comfort to our residents.”

The Comfort and Connection of Doll Therapy

Doll therapy is a well-established technique used to improve the well-being of seniors experiencing memory loss. By nurturing a doll, residents can rediscover a sense of purpose, comfort, and emotional connection. Studies have shown that doll therapy can:

Reduce anxiety and agitation

Encourage meaningful interaction, especially for those who are nonverbal or have difficulty expressing themselves

Support daily routines by incorporating doll care into activities, reducing confusion and establishing a calming rhythm

How You Can Help

Friendship Richfield Living is currently accepting donations of new or gently used baby blankets to help make this event even more special for our residents. Donations can be dropped off at Joseph C. Thomas Center on the Friendship Richfield Living campus anytime or by contacting Beverly Adams at [email protected] or 540-378-6170.

About Pearl’s Memory Babies

Pearl’s Memory Babies is a nonprofit organization founded on the belief that everyone deserves love and companionship, regardless of age or circumstance. Through their thoughtful gifts of dolls and companion animals, they bring comfort and joy to seniors in memory care facilities around the world.

About Friendship

Friendship Retirement Community is a nonprofit senior living community offering a variety of housing and on-site healthcare services to serve a wide range of residents, including those with limited financial means. With four campuses, the earliest dating back to 1919, Friendship has grown to offer the full continuum of care—independent living, assisted living, home care, outpatient therapy, inpatient rehab, long-term care and Alzheimer’s and memory care.

In a time when 4-in-5 residential care facilities are run by for-profit companies, Friendship, as a non-profit, strives to invest in our communities and to focus on being a good neighbor. Visit friendship.us for more.