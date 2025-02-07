Tony Camm Named Recipient of the 2025 Lottie Payne Stratton Award

Lynchburg, VA – The Academy Center of the Arts is proud to announce Tony Camm as the recipient of the 2025 Lottie Payne Stratton Award, an honor recognizing individuals who have made significant yet often unsung contributions to the arts in the Lynchburg community.

Named in honor of Lottie Payne Stratton (1902–1965), the last known ticket taker at the Historic Academy of Music Theatre, this award celebrates those who, like Stratton, have played a vital role in fostering and advancing the arts. Tony Camm’s decades-long commitment to music, theater, and community-building make him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

A native of Lynchburg, Tony’s passion for the arts began in the late 1970s when he joined Cuffs and Sleeves, a local R&B band. After a successful 40-year career in hospitality—where he served on multiple community boards, including The Academy Center of the Arts, The Black Theater Ensemble, and the James River Council for the Arts and Humanities—Tony returned to his first love: creating and curating artistic experiences that bring people together.

Tony is a familiar face in our community. From recording the “Get Downtown” music video—which spotlighted local businesses and gained recognition from Virginia tourism agencies—to being a conduit in the production of events like Friday Cheers, First Fridays, Silent Disco, and Downtown Diva Crawl, Tony has been a driving force in redefining and revitalizing Lynchburg’s cultural scene.

In 2023, Tony Camm, alongside Building Bridges Productions Inc. and Music Is Forever, launched The School of Funk Project with his wife, Jacqui. Through their commitment to music philanthropy, the initiative provides young musicians with opportunities to record, release, and perform live music. Tony and Jacqui have been together since the summer of 1979 and share a family of four children—Anthony, Rhia, Camille, and Rocqui—as well as two grandchildren, A’aya and Sean.

“Tony Camm is a pillar in our community—well known, yet his broad support and lifelong dedication to the arts in Central Virginia are sometimes overlooked,” said Michelline Hall, Chief Programming Officer at the Academy Center of the Arts. “We are honored to highlight Mr. Camm, not only for his contributions but for the person he is beyond his work.”

Tony will receive the Lottie Payne Stratton Award during the Platters, Coasters, and Drifters performance on February 9, 2025.