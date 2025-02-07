Clean Valley Council Presents ﻿Roanoke Earth Day Celebration 2025

Roanoke, VA, February 7, 2025 – This year Clean Valley Council is presenting the Roanoke Earth Day Celebration in the heart of Grandin Village on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

The Roanoke Valley has been celebrating Earth Day every year since the first in 1970. Free and open to the public, the annual festivities attract hundreds of visitors of all ages from throughout the Roanoke region and beyond to enjoy a day filled with fun activities, inspiring interactions, and engaging educational opportunities.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate our beautiful planet, showcase innovation, and drive the transition to a sustainable future,” said Clean Valley Council Executive Director Courtney Plaster. “Roanoke Earth Day Celebration visitors want to be inspired by advances in sustainable practices and are eager to learn from and support eco-friendly businesses and organizations, all while having fun.”

This year’s Roanoke Earth Day Celebration will feature:

Eco-Conscious Vendors – Browse unique, sustainable products and learn from local businesses committed to making a difference.

Local Artisans – Celebrate creativity with handmade goods and art from talented, local makers.

Live Entertainment – Enjoy performances that energize and unite the community.

Children’s Activities – Earth’s youngest environmentalists have fun with hands-on experiences.

Earth Day is a global movement. The 2025 theme “Our Power, Our Planet” emphasizes the collective responsibility to transition to renewable energy and build a sustainable future. It empowers people and communities to take charge of protecting the planet.

Get Involved

Roanoke Earth Day Celebration thrives thanks to the generous support of sponsors and community partners. To become a sponsor or get involved as a volunteer, contact [email protected].

Eco-friendly businesses and organizations can register to be a Roanoke Earth Day Celebration vendor or exhibitor on Eventbrite.

For more information about the Roanoke Earth Day Celebration, visit cleanvalley.org and click on the Roanoke Earth Day Celebration 2025 page.