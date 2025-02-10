Announcing Golden Fest: A Series of Benefit Shows Supporting Richmond Musician Justin Golden

Golden Fest is more than just a single event; it’s a community-wide effort with performances scheduled at many beloved Richmond venues, intimate house shows, and creative spaces:

The series of shows kicks off on Saturday, February 22nd , at Gallery5 , featuring an incredible lineup of Mackenzie Roark & The Hot Pants, Tyler Meacham, Sun V Set, Moosetrap, and Jonathan Paige Brown Jr . Tickets are on-sale now at $20 each, with doors opening at 6 PM and music beginning at 7 PM. Attendees can also participate in raffle prize giveaways to further support the cause.

RICHMOND, VA (Feb. 10, 2025) – The Richmond music community is rallying together to support Justin Golden , a cherished local musician recently diagnosed with cancer, through Golden Fest — a series of benefit shows aimed at raising funds and celebrating his invaluable contributions to Richmond’s music scene.

Additional events are being organized at venues and spaces across Richmond, with more announcements to come.

This inspiring effort is led by Freight Train Management and Vocal Rest Records, Justin Golden’s management and record label, alongside numerous local musicians and community organizers who have joined forces to support one of their own.

Since his debut in 2016 with singles recorded at Richmond’s own Spacebomb Records, Justin Golden has become a musical force in Virginia’s bustling scene. His celebrated 2022 album, Hard Times And A Woman, cemented his standing as one of the state’s premier artists, a reputation he further solidified with the release of Golden Country: Volume 1 & 2, created in collaboration with Devil’s Coattails. These records showcase Golden’s unmistakable style–a heartfelt celebration of American roots music, seamlessly bridging its storied past with a fresh, contemporary spirit.

In addition to his musical achievements, Justin Golden is the founder of the Richmond chapter of The Rhapsody Project, a nonprofit committed to promoting cultural equity through the preservation and exploration of musical heritage. Known for his unwavering dedication to the local music scene, Golden has consistently championed fellow artists, helping to elevate Richmond’s vibrant creative community. Now, that same community is uniting to return the care and passion he’s shown during his time of need.

For those looking to for other ways to support Justin Golden, a GoFundMe has been set-up by his family that will directly go to his care and expenses during his treatment and recovery. Streaming Justin Golden’s music on Spotify as well as purchasing his merchandise on Bandcamp can also assist during this time, as well as just sharing the news about all of these fundraising efforts.

For future updates, event announcements, and ways to contribute, make sure to follow Justin Golden on social media as well as Freight Train Management and Vocal Rest Records on social media.