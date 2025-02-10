OPINION: Political Infighting Over VMI’s Board of Visitors Puts Cadets at Risk

The Virginia Military Institute (VMI) has long stood as a symbol of discipline, leadership, and service. However, recent political disputes over Board of Visitors (BOV) appointments have placed cadets in the crossfire of a battle they neither sought nor deserved. Former BOV President Tom Watjen, who remains on the Executive Committee, lamented the July 2024 appointees, stating, “I am disappointed in how politicized the board appointment process has become, impacting board experience and continuity.” His concern extends beyond VMI—politicizing governance at the expense of cadets undermines the Institute’s core mission.

Dedicated Leaders Denied Without Justification

Two highly qualified and committed alumni, Quintin Elliott ’85 and Clifford Foster ’93 were appointed to the BOV by Governor Glenn Youngkin in July 2024. VMI Superintendent Maj Gen. Cedric Wins praised their appointments, noting, “Each individual brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will help us continue to move the Institute forward.” Despite their strong credentials, the Virginia Senate rejected their appointments, with the House expected to follow suit, leaving the BOV short of experienced leadership just before one of its three annual meetings.

Even the progressive website Blue Virginia (a government website) admitted it could find no apparent reason for their rejection. Regarding Elliott, the site noted: “There could be a good reason for rejecting Elliott… I just haven’t been able to find what it might be.” The same uncertainty surrounded Foster: “Maybe there’s a great reason, but I can’t find anything and so far at least, nobody is giving any details.”

When asked for clarification during a Senate committee meeting, Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy ’03 provided a vague response: “We found their nomination to be inconsistent with the expectations, goals, and values we hold for those boards.” She refused to elaborate further, provide specific reasoning or even take another question.

A Pattern of Partisan Obstruction

The rejection of Elliott and Foster is part of a broader ideological struggle within VMI’s governance. Appointees from former Democratic governors Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe have sought to reshape the Institute’s policies under the guise of addressing systemic racism. Meanwhile, conservative appointees reject Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives—now rebranded as “Inclusive Excellence”—arguing for a return to traditional meritocratic principles. Elliott and Foster, positioned as moderates, sought to balance these perspectives while promoting transparency, fiscal responsibility, and tuition stability.

Elliott and Foster’s Contributions to VMI

Elliott, one of two Black men on the BOV, has served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, including as Deputy Secretary of Transportation under Northam and Chief Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) under McAuliffe. A veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he commanded the 192nd Civil Engineering Squadron and earned the Meritorious Service Medal. He also mentored the VMI Honor Court, demonstrating his dedication to upholding the school’s values.

Foster has been equally committed, serving on the advisory council of VMI’s Department of Economics & Business and holding leadership roles in the VMI Club of Richmond, the VMI Alumni Association, and the VMI Keydet Club. Their removal sends a troubling message: experience and dedication are being subordinated to political agendas.

The Impact on VMI’s Future

Elliott’s leadership on the Finance Committee focused on tuition reduction, fiscal responsibility, and ensuring that student fees were used effectively. He sought to examine discrepancies in fee allocations, particularly the $4,064 athletic fee that generates over $6 million annually, of which only 30% of the Corps participates in NCAA sports. Similarly, the Cadet Facilities and Activity fee generates over $4 million, yet only $487,000 directly benefits club sports and student activities. Elliott’s approach emphasized transparency, requiring every expenditure to be linked to measurable outcomes that directly benefited cadets.

Elliott also championed open dialogue, advocating for all voices—both supportive and critical of VMI’s administration—to be heard. In an interview with The Cadet, he stated: “Citizens, including alumni, should be allowed to voice their views openly yet respectfully. My goal as a BOV member is to listen to all sides of the issues and give fair consideration to all before making a final vote.” His removal threatens to stall these efforts, leaving cadets to bear the financial burden of governance decisions driven by partisanship rather than sound policy.

A Call for an End to Political Gamesmanship

VMI’s governance should not be a casualty of political infighting. The BOV’s bylaws define it as an “action board,” yet too often, it has become a passive body focused on briefings and ceremonial functions rather than addressing substantive issues. It is time for the BOV to fulfill its duty by taking meaningful action and holding those who fail to prioritize cadets accountable.

The General Assembly’s decision to block Elliott and Foster was not about their qualifications or dedication to VMI. It was about consolidating ideological control. The Corps of Cadets should not suffer due to power struggles in Richmond. Those facilitating these proxy battles should be held accountable, regardless of their position.

VMI cadets deserve leaders who prioritize their education, development, and future—not those who use them as pawns in political disputes. If the BOV truly cares about VMI and its cadets, it must rise above partisanship and ensure that governance decisions reflect the values of leadership, service, and meritocracy that define the Institute.

– By The Cadet Editorial Staff