ROBERT L. MARONIC: Stalin Would Have Been Proud Of New York Magazine

Joseph Vissarionovich Dzhugashvili, also known as Stalin (“Man of Steel”) brutally ruled the Soviet Union as a monstrous totalitarian dictator from 1924 to 1953. The highly intelligent and paranoid Stalin tolerated no political dissent as he promoted his own version of Marxism-Leninism or Stalinism.

He notably demonstrated his brutal ideology by conducting the vindictive and Kremlin-caused Holodomor in Ukraine (1932-33) resulting in the death of 3.9 million people. This was soon followed by the bloodthirsty Great Purge (1936-38), which decimated the officer corps of the Red Army, and the creation of over a hundred concentration camps beginning in the 1920s throughout the Soviet Union as depicted in the Gulag Archipelago (1973) by Alexander Solzhenitsyn.

According to Stanford historian Norman Naimark, who wrote Stalin’s Purges in 2010, the Soviet dictator “had nearly a million [my emphasis] of his own citizens executed, beginning in the 1930s. Millions more [my emphasis] fell victim to forced labor, deportation, famine, massacres, and detention and interrogation by Stalin’s henchmen.”

However, according to Soviet historian Roy Medvedev, he estimated in 1989 that Stalin executed or murdered 20 million people along with another 20 million, who died during World War II! As the sociopathic Stalin once himself said, “the death of one man is a tragedy, but the death of millions is a statistic.”

Only Mao Zedong (1949-76) of Communist China, Stalin’s ideological protege, exceeded him for the most mass murders in human history.

The manipulation of the truth or propaganda, which epitomized Bolshevik or Soviet Communist ideology under Stalin and his predecessor Lenin, was printed daily in such ironically named newspapers as Pravda (Truth) and Izvestia (News). One of Stalin’s favorite propaganda “tricks” in order to manipulate the newspapers and history books was to routinely crop out pictures of exiled or executed political opponents such as Leon Trotsky, Lev Kamevev and many others in his attempt not only to control the past but the present and future.

This same propaganda “trick” was exactly what the New York Magazine did on January 27 in a cover story entitled, “The Cruel Kids’ Table” written by Brock Colyar. The magazine deliberately cropped out all non-white people depicted on the cover story while giving the false impression that the “cruel kids” were all white at a Trump inauguration eve party on January 19.

The cover story was one big lie, and never reported by the mainstream media.

Colyar stated in the subsequent article that at the Trump eve inauguration party on January 19 was “‘white,’” and failed to mention that the party’s host was black.” He added that the “men look like [Defense Secretary] Pete Hegseth [who is white], in bow ties and black suits, with clean-shaven faces. The women are almost all out of their league.”

C.J. Pearson, who is national co-chair of the Republican Youth Advisory Council and an “in-house PragerU personality” since 2022, hosted the event. He wrote on X on January 27 that “other black Republicans were also there, and posted a photo of himself with another black attendee.” According to the New York Post, “other black attendees included former Georgia state Representative Vernon Jones, rapper Waka Flocka Flame and PragerU’s Xaviaer DuRousseau, among others.”

So far, neither New York Magazine nor Colyar has issued a public apology or retraction for its highly misleading cover story picture. However, C.J. Pearson is now considering suing the publication for defamation.

Stalin would have been proud of the New York Magazine on January 27. As Mark Twain once said, “history does not repeat itself, it just rhymes.”