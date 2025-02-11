Patrick Henry Inmate Crew Assists Virginia Department of Forestry in Putting Out Fire

CALLAWAY — Five inmates from Patrick Henry Correctional Unit responded to a large fire that burned approximately 500 acres in Callaway, Franklin County.

The inmate crew, supervised by a Correctional Officer, assisted the Virginia Department of Forestry and Franklin County Fire & EMS in extinguishing the fire. Following the lead of the Department of Forestry representative, the crew constructed a fire line, cleared debris, and cleared a path for the fire suppression tools.

The crew had to battle mountainous terrain along with the fire, but worked together to put the fire out and keep the surrounding community safe.

“It is part of our Department’s mission to keep our communities safe,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “We thank our officer, the inmates involved, and our partners for their quick and brave response to the dangerous fires in Franklin County. Thank you for helping ensure public safety for the Commonwealth.”

The VADOC has an established and long-standing collaboration with the Virginia Department of Forestry, allowing low-risk, non-violent probationers and inmates to be trained to fight wildfires and perform other fire prevention activities.