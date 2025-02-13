VIRGINIA’S SPRING FIRE SEASON IS HERE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) joins fire departments across Virginia to announce the start of spring fire season. Virginia’s statewide burning law – which prohibits outdoor burning between midnight and 4 p.m. – is in effect from Feb. 15 through April 30.

Violation of the burning law is a Class-3 misdemeanor and is punishable with a fine of up to $500. Those who allow a fire to escape may be liable for suppression costs and any resulting property damage.

The law applies to outdoor burning within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass. This includes debris burning, campfires and open-air charcoal grills like those found in park settings. This law does not apply to charcoal or gas-fired barbecue grills. Some exceptions to the law are made for campfires at Virginia State Parks. To learn more about Virginia’s 4 p.m. burning law and fire prevention, visit DOF’s website https://dof.virginia.gov/ wildland-prescribed-fire/fire- laws/4-pm-burning-law/.

Virginia has approximately 700 wildfires per year, with the majority occurring in spring. Warmer weather, dry and windy conditions, and abundant “fuels” – such as frost-killed vegetation and dead leaves – increase the potential for wildfires and make them harder to extinguish.

“Even with the recent winter weather across much of the state, current forecasts predict higher-than-normal temperatures through April with normal to below-normal precipitation,” said State Forester Rob Farrell. “Already this year, wildfires have burned more than 500 acres across Virginia. While we hope for the best, we prepare for the worst. DOF is equipped to initiate our spring fire season readiness plan and we have taken several steps to prepare during the offseason.”

DOF’s Headquarters Incident Management Team completed a training exercise in January that simulated a mock deployment and the management of a large wildfire scenario. Following the recent STARs radio system upgrade, testing was completed to ensure functionality and compatibility with the agency’s contract Single-Engine Air Tanker (SEAT).

“Virginia’s wildfire activity is beginning earlier and lasting longer,” said DOF Chief of Fire

and Emergency Response John Miller. “The number one cause of wildfires is escaped fire from debris burning. Do your part to keep your home and community safe. Smart, simple safety measures are easy to follow and significantly reduce the likelihood of a destructive – and possibly deadly – mistake.”

Please note: In addition to the statewide 4 p.m. burning law, individual cities and counties may have intermittent burn laws, bans or restrictions. Always check with local officials in your area before outdoor burning.

Available DOF wildfire suppression resources:

142 DOF full-time first responders

4 incident management teams staffed

345 part-time firefighters

Western Region – 183

Central Region – 125

Eastern Region – 37

3 additional seasonal crews now on duty

92 inmate firefighters on standby

89 bulldozers (all in fire-ready condition, all with operators assigned)

1 500-gallon SEAT aircraft (under contract)

1 250-gallon suppression helicopter (under contract through an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service)

Keep these things in mind this spring fire season: