CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

Why Do Some Christians Love People’s Approval More Than God’s Approval?

“We can hear people and see them, but we can’t really see God or hear him,” says Italia, 9.

After Jesus had miraculously fed 5,000 people with just five loaves of bread, he asked his disciples:

“Do you have eyes that can’t see? Do you have ears that can’t hear?” (Mark 8:18 ERV).

This is exactly the question Christians should ask themselves every day. If we’re not seeing God at work through providential circumstances and answered prayer, we need a refreshing taste of God’s grace. That same grace that brought us from spiritual death into eternal life is the same grace that can keep us in a state of wonder as God leads us from grace to more grace.

When we live by sight for popularity, we put ourselves into prison. With the advent of social media, this prison has become overcrowded. Make one comment that offends and watch people turn on you. When your value depends on people’s approval, you become their slave.

Living in fear of disapproval is not living free!

“People want the attention and love the glory of man instead of having the glory of God,” says Daniela, 10. “We should seek God’s approval and all things will be given to us.”

Jesus said, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you,” (Matthew 6:33).

Christians are people who have discovered a righteousness that is not their own. That righteousness belongs to the Lord Jesus Christ. It’s been given to all who trust Jesus as their savior.

It’s so refreshing to wake up every morning and realize that I have a righteousness that is not my own. My value doesn’t depend on my performance, bank account, job or appearance. I’m valuable because Jesus died on the cross for me and has given me his righteousness as a gift. In Christ, I stand before a holy God with infinite, unchanging value!

Insult me, spit on me and throw stones. My value never changes because it doesn’t depend on me at all. My value is anchored in Jesus.

We find our value in Christ forever and moment-by-moment as we live in the awareness of the value God has placed on every Christian as a member of his eternal family. We can live free from needing people’s approval. Give to relatives, friends and strangers without needing anything from them. We’ve freed them from the godlike role we assigned to them when we craved their approval.

“Live free or die,” is the motto of the great state of New Hampshire. For the Christian, the motto should be “Die and live free!”

The Apostle Paul wrote: “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me,” (Galatians 2:20).

Think about this: You can’t hurt a dead person. When Jesus died on the cross for my sins, I died with him in some mysterious way. Instead of living in the prison of the self-centered life where it’s all about me, I’m free to allow Jesus to live his life through me. Life is all about Jesus and advancing his kingdom and agenda.

Memorize this truth: Galatians 2:20 previously quoted.

Ask these questions: Am I living in the prison of needing people’s approval? Or, am living free by allowing Jesus to live through me for his purpose?

