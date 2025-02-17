First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin and Governor Glenn Youngkin Announce First 2025 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

GLOUCESTER, VA — Last Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented a 2025 Spirit of Virginia Award to The Gloucester Institute at its historic Holly Knoll campus. The Gloucester Institute was recognized for its dedication to empowering emerging leaders through education, mentorship, and civic engagement while preserving the legacy of Dr. Robert Russa Moton. The award was presented to The Gloucester Institute’s leadership in a ceremony attended by community leaders, alumni, and supporters.

“The Gloucester Institute has done an incredible job molding and training our leaders of tomorrow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “They have continued the great work of Dr. Robert Russa Moton and continue to honor his powerful legacy. Suzanne and I are pleased to present this exceptional organization with the first Spirit of Virginia Award of 2025.”

“During Black History Month we reflect on our Commonwealth’s remarkable history that informs today’s change-makers,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “The Gloucester Institute is successfully equipping and empowering the next generation to create meaningful change.”

“It is an incredible honor for us to receive the Spirit of Virginia Award from Governor and First Lady Younkin,” said Kay Coles James, President and Founder of The Gloucester Institute. “This award reaffirms the importance of our work in fostering meaningful dialogue, leadership development, and civic engagement. We are deeply grateful for this acknowledgment and remain committed to making a lasting impact in Virginia and beyond.”

“The Emerging Leaders Program at the Gloucester Institute has been truly life-changing. Through the mentorship, leadership training, and invaluable connections I’ve made, I have gained the confidence and skills to pursue opportunities I once thought were out of reach,” said Issamar Kirby, Emerging Leadership Alumni at The Gloucester Institute. “This program has not only prepared me for success in my career but has also instilled in me a deep sense of responsibility to give back to my community. The lessons I’ve learned and the relationships I’ve built here have transformed my future, and I will forever be grateful for the impact the Gloucester Institute has had on my life.”

“Being part of the Gloucester Institute’s student leadership program has been an incredible experience that has shaped me both professionally and personally,” said Jordyn Isaacs, Emerging Leadership Alumni at The Gloucester Institute. “The skills I’ve gained—from strategic leadership and effective communication to problem-solving and community engagement—have been invaluable, not only in my career but also in the work I do to serve my community. This program didn’t change who I am; it refined and elevated my abilities, making me a stronger, more competitive candidate in the marketplace. I am thrilled to see the Gloucester Institute receive the Spirit of Virginia Award—it is a well-deserved honor that reflects the profound impact this organization has had on so many lives, including mine.”

The Spirit of Virginia Award highlights unique contributions and achievements across the Commonwealth and honors those who make extraordinary impacts in various sectors, from private industry and education to culture, the arts, and philanthropy. Established by First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin on behalf of Governor Glenn Youngkin, the recognition of The Gloucester Institute was the first of six, Spirirt of Virginia Awards that will be given in 2025. To find out more: www.firstlady.virginia. gov.