God’s Pit Crew Provides Emergency Relief After Deadly Flooding

In response to the catastrophic storm system and flash flooding that swept through multiple states over the weekend, God’s Pit Crew is deploying critical relief supplies to severely impacted communities throughout Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, and southern towns of West Virginia.

Additionally, a team of Immediate Disaster Response volunteers will be dispatched to Wheelwright, Kentucky, to assist with immediate needs and provide hands-on support for flood victims.

The weekend’s storm brought torrential rain, causing flash flooding that ravaged areas in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and beyond.

The storms have claimed lives, displaced families, and left homes filled with debris and mud. The immediate need for clean water, hygiene supplies, cleaning products, and emotional support is urgent as residents begin the difficult process of recovery.

“Seeing communities devastated by this storm is heartbreaking, especially after so many have already faced these hardships in recent years,” said Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew President and Founder.

“Our Immediate Disaster Response team is mobilized and will continue working around the clock to help those affected by this widespread flooding. We are committed to being there to help these communities recover.”

Critical relief supplies including God’s Pit Crew’s Blessing Buckets, bottled water, and cleaning products are already en route to various towns: Grundy and Richlands, Virginia; Princeton, Holden, and Beckley, West Virginia; and Pikeville, Kentucky. Local authorities and relief organizations onsite in these areas will ensure the resources reach anyone needing immediate assistance.

Furthermore, God’s Pit Crew has committed to deploying a team of volunteers to Wheelwright, Kentucky, to help with on-the-ground recovery efforts and provide direct support to the families and individuals affected by the disaster. Volunteers will assist with flood cleanup efforts and offer emotional support to anyone struggling in the aftermath. From their base in Wheelwright, volunteers will be able to serve not only in Kentucky, but cross state lines into other regions needing assistance, as well.

Volunteers looking to assist with this deployment are asked to register using the Volunteer Form located within the red banner on the God’s Pit Crew website (GodsPitCrew.org). This deployment will begin on February 20 with plans to remain until March 6.

This response comes just over two years after the organization spent several weeks in Buchanan County, Virginia, and Letcher County, Kentucky, assisting with cleanup efforts after a major flood event in 2022.

“We are here to offer immediate relief and long-term assistance to these communities,” added Johnson. “It’s a team effort, and we are grateful for the generous support from our donors, volunteers, and partners who make these efforts possible.”

As part of its ongoing mission to respond to disasters and aid in recovery efforts, God’s Pit Crew’s Rebuild Team is also continuing the ongoing process to provide more than 25 new homes for survivors of Hurricane Helene.

For those looking to support God’s Pit Crew’s ongoing relief efforts, donations can be made directly by visiting GodsPitCrew.org or calling (434) 836-4472. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and organizations wishing to support the filling of Blessing Buckets, which cost $35 per bucket to fill.