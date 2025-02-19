Attorney General Miyares Reminds Virginians of Price Gouging Protections

RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is reminding Virginians that the Commonwealth’s anti-price gouging statutes remain in effect following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency.

“Taking advantage of Virginians in moments of crisis is wrong,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “To those who even think about raising prices on basic goods during an emergency, our message is clear: think again.”

Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include, but are not limited to, water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services.

The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.

Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

To file a complaint, consumers should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:

More information on the Consumer Protection Section can be found at https://www.oag.state.va.us/ consumer-protection/.