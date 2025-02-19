CoComelon: Sing-Along Live Heads to Roanoke

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment announced that their brand new show, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, will start its North American tour this Spring, with a stop in Roanoke on April 24. This all new production, featuring the much loved characters of global phenomenon “CoComelon,” brings JJ, Cody, Nina and their friends from the beloved sensation to life in a never-before-seen show that will have families of all ages moving and grooving to the beat!

Tickets for CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE will go on-sale Friday, February 21st, with pre-sales beginning today, Tuesday, February 18th. For tickets and additional information, visit CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE Tickets | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

CoComelon’s favorite teacher Ms. Appleberry welcomes JJ, his friends and YOU to come along on a Melon Patch Musical field trip! In CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, dance and sing along with JJ, Nina, Cody, Cece and all of their friends to some of your favorite bops, including “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” “Head Shoulders Kneesand Toes,” “Freeze Dance,” and many more! Jam with the fam and dance every chance you get in this new musical journey, coming to a city near you!

“We are thrilled to embark on the North American tour of CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, bringing this beloved brand to audiences across the U.S. and Canada,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “This tour continues our valued partnership with Moonbug Entertainment and will delight families worldwide by bringing Moonbug’s engaging content to life. As the leading producer of family entertainment, we are proud to create interactive and memorable experiences that families can cherish forever.”

“Singing and dancing along to CoComelon tunes is a huge part of why families love to watch CoComelon together,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences, Moonbug Entertainment. “It’s exciting to bring this experience to life in a joyful event families won’t want to miss. After its success around the world, we’re delighted to share this experience with families in the U.S. and Canada.”

CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE premiered in South Africa in November 2024, with stops in Capetown, Johannesburg, Durban and Dubai throughout November and December 2024. In addition to the US and Canada, the tour will visit many more new countries in 2025.

CoComelon follows JJ, his siblings, and friends on adventures that teach life skills through music. Created with child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids’ entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion monthly views on platforms like Netflix and YouTube.

Available in more than 20 languages, it features hit spin-offs like CoComelon Classroom, Cody Time, JJ’s Animal Time, and Netflix’s CoComelon Lane. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games, and live entertainment—bringing joy to families everywhere!

Fans can visit cocomelonontour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow CoComelon on Tour social media for exclusive tour content.

FOLLOW COCOMELON

Official Website: www.cocomelon.com

YouTube: @CoComelon

Facebook: @CoComelonKids

TikTok: @CoComelon

Instagram: @cocomelon_official)

FOLLOW COCOMELON ON TOUR

Official Website: www.cocomelonontour.com

Facebook: @CoComelonOnTour

Instagram: @CoComelonOnTour

TikTok: @CoComelonOnTour