Ph.D. student’s cutting-edge research aims to boost Virginia cotton yields

Graduate student C. Brandt Tate aims to revolutionize cotton farming in Virginia. How will one person accomplish such a lofty goal? By using drones and advanced algorithms to optimize nitrogen fertilizer application, of course.

While cotton serves as a major cash crop for Virginia, nitrogen is the most limiting nutrient for lint yield in the Southeast coastal plain. Tate’s research involves using drones to collect multispectral imagery of cotton at different growth stages and developing an algorithm to evaluate nitrogen fertilizer needs specific to the region. This innovative approach aspires to either reduce farmers’ fertilizer costs or ensure adequate application to meet crop needs in the region.

As a graduate student in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Tate is pursuing a Ph.D. in crop and soil environmental sciences at the Tidewater Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in southeast Virginia, where he works with the Field Crops Agronomy program under the direction of Hunter Frame, assistant professor and field crops agronomist.

Although Clemson University had developed an algorithm to determine nitrogen requirements for areas in the Southeast coastal plain, Frame was curious about its accuracy in the upper Southeast coastal plain. Starting in 2020, data was collected from 12 sites in Suffolk, Yale, and Newsoms, Virginia, with three sites sampled per year. These locations represent major cotton production areas in Virginia with diverse growth conditions and soil type — from fine sandy loam, loamy sand, and loamy fine sand.

In the first year, the Clemson algorithm overestimated the nitrogen rate. To better account for environmental changes, the algorithm was adjusted in 2021 and again in 2022 to better gauge the nitrogen response curve for the upper Southeast coastal plain.

After Tate joined the Tidewater AREC team, he took the lead on the project and continued to process data and to adjust and refine the algorithm. As of 2024, the latest formula has an accuracy of over 80 percent, meaning that the team is close to developing a product that can effectively predict nitrogen requirements for cotton.