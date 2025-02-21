Virginia Tech Agricultural Research and Extension Centers set 2025 field days

Held at 11 centers across the commonwealth, field days put the latest agricultural research and innovation directly into the hands of Virginians.

Each year, Virginia Tech’s 11 Agricultural Research and Extension Centers invite the public in for an in-depth look at the discoveries and practices propelling the future of agriculture, Virginia’s largest private industry.

Spread throughout the commonwealth, the Agricultural Research and Extension Centers (AREC) bring the expertise of Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences researchers directly into the communities they serve. Researchers partner with farmers, government agencies, and industry leaders to tackle problems in the lab and on the field – and deliver research-based solutions through Virginia Cooperative Extension agents to help Virginia agriculture thrive.

Anyone is welcome to join AREC field days, open houses, and other events planned for 2025. Mark your calendars for the following dates and check back on our 2025 field days calendar for updates, locations, and registration details as they are added throughout the year.

Soil Fertility and Cover Crops Field Day: March 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tidewater Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Suffolk. Presentation topics include row crop and soil fertility, plant nutrition, and cover crops, including rotation, herbicides, and benefits. Lunch is provided. Registration is required. For more information, contact Hunter Frame at [email protected].

Open House: April 16, time to be determined, Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Hampton. Registration will be required for reserved time slots. For more information visit the AREC’s website or contact Michael Schwarz at [email protected].

Equine Pasture Management Field Day: April 17, time to be determined, Middleburg Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Middleburg. This walking tour will showcase pasture management systems, including continuous stocking, rotational grazing, track system, and dry lot with composting set up. Educational stations will include soil pit, small pasture management equipment demonstrations, small scale sprayer calibration, and forage/weed identification. Contact Tait Golightly at [email protected] for more information.

Virginia Small Grain Field Day: May 22, 8 a.m. to noon, Eastern Virginia Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Warsaw. Lunch is included. Contact Joseph Oakes at [email protected] for additional information.

Hunt Country Stable Tour: May 24 and 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Middleburg Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Middleburg. The public is invited to tour the Middleburg AREC and learn about its programs as part of a self-driven tour of horse farms and facilities in Upperville, Middleburg, and The Plains. Visit trinityupperville.org/hunt-country-stable-tour or contact Tait Golightly at [email protected] for more information.

Berry Field Day: June 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hampton Roads Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Virginia Beach. The event will include a field walk, presentations on research trials and precision agriculture tools, and networking. For additional information, contact Jayesh Samtani at [email protected].

Turfgrass Field Day: June 26, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hampton Roads Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Virginia Beach. Tour research trials addressing commercial maintenance of lawns, sports turf, golf courses, roadsides, and landscapes. Registration is required, or contact Jeffrey Derr at [email protected].

Row Crops Field Day: July 21, time to be determined, Southern Piedmont Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Contact Margaret Kenny at [email protected] for more information.

Virginia Ag Expo: Aug. 7, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brooke Farms, 33285 Mason Road, Locust Grove. Learn more about Virginia’s largest agricultural field day at vaagexpo.com or by contacting [email protected].

Virginia Cotton/Peanut Field Day: Aug. 15, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tidewater Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Suffolk. Contact Hunter Frame at [email protected] for more information.

50th Annual Virginia Performance Tested Ram Lamb Sale and Replacement Ewe Lamb Sale: Aug. 23, 10 a.m., Shenandoah Valley Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Raphine. A field day will begin at 10 a.m., followed by lunch served by the Virginia Junior Sheep Breeders Association. The ram sale begins at 1 p.m. and features performance-tested rams from the Virginia Ram Test Program. For more information, visit the Virginia Ram Test Program or contact Scott Greiner at [email protected].

Virginia Soybean Field Day: Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to noon, Eastern Virginia Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Warsaw. Lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Joseph Oakes at [email protected].

Tree Fruit and Grape Field Day: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alson H. Smith Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Winchester. For additional information, contact Kevin Rice at [email protected].

Science Open House: Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alson H. Smith Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Winchester. For additional information, contact Kevin Rice at [email protected].

19th Annual McCormick Farm Mill Day: Oct. 4, 10 a.m., Shenandoah Valley Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Raphine. Come celebrate the 194th anniversary of the invention of the McCormick reaper. Highlights will include operation of the McCormick grist mill, hay rides, live music, and the Raphine Volunteer Fire Department’s legendary barbeque chicken. Contact Amanda Kirby at [email protected] for more information.

Check the 2025 field day calendar periodically for new field days and open houses that are being planned at locations throughout Virginia.

– By Marya Barlow