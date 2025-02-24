Novel research reveals how adversity shapes the developing brain and its connection to future health risks

While researchers have long spotlighted the role childhood abuse, poverty, and substance use play in human development, Virginia Tech’s Jungmeen Kim-Spoon is pulling back the curtain on what actually happens inside the brains of the young adults affected.

For the past 10 years, Kim-Spoon and her colleague Brooks Casas have co-led a research team that has tracked the brain function of teens. They found adolescents who experienced early life adversity showed unusual brain activity during tasks that require focus and self-control. This finding suggests delayed development in certain areas of the brain, which is linked to higher risks for mental health disorders in early adulthood and future substance use.

“Our findings show that early adverse experiences not only predict and impact mental health such as depression and anxiety, but also affect brain development,” said Kim-Spoon, professor of psychology.

The first-of-its-kind study recently resulted in two published journal articles, one in Development and Psychopathology and another in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging. The former discusses findings related to maltreatment, brain development related to cognitive control, and psychopathology. The latter focuses on connectivity between neural circuits of the brain as a predictor of substance use initiation.

Jungmeen said that despite the well documented connection between adverse experiences and the development of mental health disorders, the lack of available information on exactly how adolescents are impacted internally motivated the research.

“By age 18, more than half of adults in the United States have experienced at least one type of adversity,” said Kim-Spoon, who is also director of the JK Lifespan Development Lab at Virginia Tech. “Yet our understanding about how adverse experiences may alter the ways in which the brain and nervous system change over time, increasing vulnerability to mental health and substance use disorders, remains vastly insufficient.”

She and her collaborators set out to investigate this by recruiting adolescents from rural, suburban, and urban communities in Southwest Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia in 2014. Over 10 years, they tracked participant brain function, neural precursors – neurobiological markers in the developing brain – and other developmental check points through annual MRI scanning, questionnaires, and neurocognitive testing.

The research team includes:

Participants’ family dynamics, decision-making skills, substance use initiation and frequency, personality factors, and social relationships were also assessed yearly with the goal of providing a well-rounded view of the factors impacting the adolescents.