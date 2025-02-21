Women Veterans Week in Virginia Will Be Celebrated March 16 – 22, 2025

(Richmond) Virginia will recognize and celebrate the service and contributions of women who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces at a special event at the Virginia War Memorial on March 20, 2025, part of Women Veterans Week in Virginia.

The Commonwealth is proudly home to over 110,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population size of any state – and thousands more women currently serving in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and the National Guard and Reserves.

The Governor and the General Assembly have officially designated the third full week of March as Women Veterans Week in Virginia. In 2025, it will be celebrated March 16 – 22.

To commemorate Women Veterans Week in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a special Honoring Women Veterans ceremony and celebratory luncheon at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond on Thursday, March 20 commencing at 10 a.m. The event will include guest speakers, tributes to women veterans, the presentation of special lapel pins, and other activities to connect and uplift the women veteran community and to inspire new generations of women to serve in the U.S. military.

There is no charge to attend the ceremony or lunch, but the number of lunch participants is capped at 100 – RSVP is required. There are two options for attending:

Ceremony Only (open to all): to attend only the Ceremony, please RSVP using the Ceremony Only link here. Ceremony & Luncheon (capped at 100 – women veterans only, please): to attend both the Ceremony and the Luncheon, please RSVP using the Ceremony and Luncheon link here (this link will indicate attendance for both events).

Luncheon attendance is limited to the first 100 women veterans who RSVP. The event will take place at the Virginia War Memorial, located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov, email [email protected] or call (804) 786-0571.

“As home to one of the largest number of women veterans of any state, Virginia has been a leader in recognizing the unique challenges that women face when transitioning from active-duty service to civilian life and we have created programs and services to specifically meet their needs,” said Chuck Zingler, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

“With their military background, these women veterans fill major leadership roles throughout the Commonwealth in education, business, government, medicine, and virtually all careers in every community. They deserve our recognition and appreciation not just during Women Veterans Week but every day of the year.” said Zingler.