VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR ANNUAL SML CLEANUP DAY

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Virginia – Volunteer registration is now open for Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake, the community’s annual cleanup initiative set for May 3 at various locations around the lake.

Organizers emphasized that site managers are especially needed to help coordinate efforts and ensure a smooth, effective cleanup.

“Site managers play a vital role in organizing volunteers, distributing supplies and ensuring each location is covered on the day of the event,” said Bill Butterfield, who represents the Smith Mountain Lake Association on the TPISML organizing committee. “It’s not a huge time commitment, but their leadership makes a big difference in the success of the cleanup.”

Neighborhood groups, businesses, families, civic organizations and others are invited to participate in the organized event or plan their own cleanup anytime in May. As in past years, volunteers who pre-register will receive a free T-shirt, work gloves, heavy duty trash bags and an invitation to a post-event celebration dinner at Mango’s slated for May 7.

SMLA, the Tri-County lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce have collaboratively organized the event since 1988.

“This is a fantastic way for business owners, community organizations, clubs and individuals to make a real impact,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns. “Whether you live, work or simply enjoy time at the lake, getting involved benefits everyone and helps keep our lake clean, safe and healthy.”

For more details or to sign up to volunteer, visit TakePrideSML.com.