Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Hosts 12th Annual Brain School

The Roanoke Star
March 4, 2025

Brain School, held annually in March, is free to the public.

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC is back for its 12th annual Brain School, a public event for all ages featuring hands-on exploration, expert presentations, and brain-healthy food beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, March 10, in the atrium at 4 Riverside Circle in Roanoke.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

2025 Brain School Schedule

5 to 6 p.m.: Hands-On Exhibits, Brain Foods Buffet, Facility Tours

  • Brain anatomy station with real brains
  • Understanding ultra-processed food and unlocking the power of exercise
  • Studying brain development in see-through zebrafish
  • Focused ultrasound and therapeutic technology

6 to 7:30 p.m.: Therapeutic Use of Focused Ultrasound for Brain Disorders

Join in and explore focused ultrasound, a leading-edge technology with the power to transform brain treatment. This non-invasive approach targets conditions like tremors, Parkinson’s disease, and cancer with pinpoint precision — no scalpel required!

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how innovation is shaping the future of neurology.

Brain School speakers Wynn Legon and Jenny Munson are also featured on the first season of Pocket Science, a new podcast from the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Listen today!

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Hollins Celebrate First-Ever National Women's Colleges and Universities Day,
Virginia Tech Rescue Squad receives first place, MERIT status at national conference

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

