Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Hosts 12th Annual Brain School

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC is back for its 12th annual Brain School, a public event for all ages featuring hands-on exploration, expert presentations, and brain-healthy food beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, March 10, in the atrium at 4 Riverside Circle in Roanoke.

2025 Brain School Schedule

5 to 6 p.m.: Hands-On Exhibits, Brain Foods Buffet, Facility Tours

Brain anatomy station with real brains

Understanding ultra-processed food and unlocking the power of exercise

Studying brain development in see-through zebrafish

Focused ultrasound and therapeutic technology

6 to 7:30 p.m.: Therapeutic Use of Focused Ultrasound for Brain Disorders

Join in and explore focused ultrasound, a leading-edge technology with the power to transform brain treatment. This non-invasive approach targets conditions like tremors, Parkinson’s disease, and cancer with pinpoint precision — no scalpel required!

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how innovation is shaping the future of neurology.

Brain School speakers Wynn Legon and Jenny Munson are also featured on the first season of Pocket Science, a new podcast from the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Listen today!

