Flood Awareness Week: Virginians urged to check flood risk and obtain flood insurance

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin has designated March 9-15 Virginia Flood Safety Awareness Week to emphasize the importance of flood preparedness and mitigation in the commonwealth ahead of spring downpours and Atlantic hurricane season.

Flooding is Virginia’s most common and costly natural disaster, impacting thousands of residents and businesses each year.

Virginia Flood Awareness Week serves as a reminder that flooding does not solely affect the coast. The impacts of both Hurricane Helene on Southwest Virginia last year and heavy rains last month resulted in widespread and significant destruction, displacing families and damaging critical infrastructure, reminding us of the ongoing threat posed by flooding throughout the state.

“Flooding can happen anywhere, whether you live along the coast, near a river, or even in cities after a heavy rainfall, and at any time, as evidenced by widespread flooding in Southwest Virginia this February,” said DCR Director Matthew Wells. “Understanding your flood risk and taking action – including securing flood insurance and taking steps to protect your home – can make a difference when it comes to protecting lives and property.”

DCR’s Floodplain Management Division leads the commonwealth’s efforts to reduce flood risk through planning, technical assistance and public outreach and serves as the statewide coordinator of the National Flood Insurance Program. DCR’s Flood Awareness website offers factsheets and a risk assessment tool designed to help Virginians determine their flood risk and assist with flood preparedness.

Virginians can learn about a property’s flood risk by entering an address into the Virginia Flood Risk Information System (VFRIS). VFRIS has been updated with a newer, user-friendly interface that allows for easier navigation of the site. VFRIS now has an option where you can choose between a default view that displays your flood risk and an expert view that aggregates additional flooding information for specialized viewers.

Despite the risks, only 3% of Virginians carry flood insurance, according to the National Flood Insurance Program.

“Many Virginians don’t realize that standard homeowners’ and renters’ insurance policies don’t cover flooding,” said Angela Davis, DCR Division Director of Floodplain Management. “Flood Awareness Week is an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about the importance of flood insurance and other mitigation strategies that can help prevent future disasters.”

There are additional ways renters, homeowners and business owners can reduce potential flood damage to some, but not all, of their property. These include:

Storing important documents in waterproof containers, on an upper floor

Caulking windows, doors and gaps where pipes and wires enter a building

Labeling propane tanks with the owner’s name and address

Choosing tile or other waterproof flooring over carpeting on lower floors

Read the proclamation here.

Visit dcr.virginia.gov/floodawareness for more information on your flood risk and additional flood mitigation tips.